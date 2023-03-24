This Google Maps Competitor Proposes a Feature the World Urgently Needs

Given the widespread adoption of navigation software, these apps can play an important role in the way drivers interact with other motorists on the road.
As such, navigation apps allow drivers to alert each other of critical events, making every journey more predictable. Sygic believes there’s still plenty of room for improvement, and the company proposes a new feature that should eventually make its way to all apps.
Sygic says its internal hackathon highlighted the need for three major upgrades in navigation software, including more customization power for users. Then, truck navigation needs a facelift as well to focus more on “quality”.
The innovative idea that Sygic has come up with involves the creation of an emergency corridor when accidents occur on highways.
The company says its software can provide drivers with warnings to make room for emergency vehicles when they are approaching. In case of an accident, traffic slows down, eventually leading to a complete halt. Sygic says navigation software can generate warnings for drivers stuck in traffic, specifically to create an emergency corridor for emergency vehicles.
This way, the first responders can reach the location of a crash faster. Eventually, the traffic jam is addressed faster and more effectively.
Sygic’s idea makes sense not only in its own navigation software but also in competing products. Theoretically, it can rely on a crowdsourcing engine, but at the same time, navigation software companies can also work together with authorities to make it happen.
Waze is already offering such capabilities, this time with the integration of HAAS Alerts. Thanks to a cloud-powered service, Waze can provide warnings to users before emergency vehicles reach the scene of an accident. As the first responders are approaching, drivers are told to move over.
This leads to a reduced likelihood of collisions between emergency vehicles and the other cars on the road, especially because the feature allows for the creation of a corridor, as proposed by Sygic. Additionally, it also reduces the time required for the first responders to help the victims of an accident, as the incident response time is significantly reduced.
These life-saving features should eventually make their way to all navigation apps on the market. Navigation software developers should work together on a universal implementation that would be available for everybody. Everyone on the road would benefit from this concept, as motorists would know in advance that an emergency vehicle is approaching regardless of the app they run.
Sygic hasn’t yet mentioned an ETA as to when it plans to introduce such capabilities in its apps, but the company says big updates are already due later this year. The HAAS Alert integration in Waze is already live in several large markets in Europe and North America.
