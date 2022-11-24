The Largest Yacht to Appear on “Below Deck” Is an Opulent Andrew Winch Masterpiece

Season 10 of the Below Deck series premiered a couple of days ago, and the newest luxury yacht to make an appearance is the largest one to be featured in the show. Water lovers and yachting enthusiasts will be happy to be able to watch the stunning St. David in action.
Few luxury yachts are as elegant as the 197-foot (60 meters) St. David. Built by the acclaimed Italian brand Benetti, St. David features a spectacular baroque-inspired interior created by the legendary Andrew Winch. Although it’s been around for a while, the 2008 yacht underwent a refit just last year, upgrading its already impressive amenities.
Some of the unique features for a vessel this size include a massive sun deck with a large swimming pool, an outdoor cinema and a bar, and a separate massage cabin, in addition to the six staterooms that can accommodate 12 guests. The recent upgrades added a state-of-the-art audio-visual system, Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming video, plus new furniture and fabrics.
One of the most beautiful spots on board is the bridge deck, featuring an indoor/outdoor dining area – while the doors are open to let the sea air inside, air conditioning keeps the temperature pleasant. When the wind gets harsh, guests can still enjoy the views, while protected by the closed doors.
Although it looks more like a floating palace with a formal vibe, St. David is also equipped for adventure. For example, the newest addition to its toybox is a modern electric-foiling surfboard. Boasting a significant range, this elegant yacht also manages to burn less fuel during its extended journeys, thanks to the efficient hull design and Caterpillar engines. At the same time, advanced stabilizers ensure a more pleasant and silent experience for those on board.
As you’d expect, such a sophisticated pleasure craft can only be very expensive. Those who would like to spend time onboard St. David (available for charter at Morley Yachts) during high season, must be willing to part with more than $400,000 per week.
