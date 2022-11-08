The Lagom Is a Cleverly Designed Compact Tiny House for the Minimalist in You

Seeing how housing prices keep surging, more and more people are looking into alternative options to become homeowners. Tiny houses offer just that with their affordable price tags.
Today, we are going to show you a tiny home that could give you a reprieve from sky-high mortgages and is perfect for individuals who decide the minimalist lifestyle suits them best.
It’s called the Lagom and measures just 20 feet (6 meters) in length. Though featuring a compact design, it offers just the right balance of living space, functionality, and aesthetics.
Besides the appeal of its aesthetics, the affordability factor might be the tiny dwelling’s strong point, as it is now offered for sale for just $39,500.
On the outside, it features high-quality Sherwin Williams paint and cedar siding in well-matched neutral colors. The rear exterior wall is recently constructed with a glass door and allows the tailgate to double as a fold-down deck.
Meanwhile, the interior greets you with warm natural light throughout the space and custom wood artwork by a local artist, which helps give the space a cozy vibe.
The main floor offers 160 sq ft of living space and accommodates the living room with versatile furniture, a newly designed kitchen, and a bathroom.
The living area is at the back of the tiny dwelling and includes two fold-down beds that can be configured into two sofas, thus transforming the space into a dining area for up to 6 people. The pieces of furniture can be either used as twin beds or can be joined to create a convenient main-level queen bed.
The kitchen offers plenty of countertop space and storage for all your cooking essentials. It also features some Ikea cabinets, a sink, a portable induction cooktop, and a fridge.
Thanks to the house’s raised roof, the builders could also fit a sleeping loft in the space. A wood ladder lets you climb into the cozy queen-sized loft bed.
The Lagom house is located in Salida, Colorado, and could be the perfect fit for your minimalist lifestyle.
