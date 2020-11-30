328 Feet of Pure Sport and Aggression All Wrapped Up in Superyacht Luxury

The Kraken Is A Modified Ducati 750SS That Defines Two-Wheeled Ferociousness

It’d appear the Kraken is done ruling the seas, having moved on to public roads. 7 photos DOHC fiend, with eight desmodromic valves and a solid displacement of 748cc. It is capable of producing up to 66 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of wicked twisting force at 6,500 rpm.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s unholy power to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. This whole ordeal leads to a respectable top speed of 124 mph (220 kph), enabling the 750SS to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.1 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).



On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and two-piston calipers at the front, coupled with a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) brake rotor ad a two-piston caliper at the rear end.



Now, let’s have a look at what Italy’s



The customization process kicked off with the removal of its stock bodywork. Additionally, the original subframe was replaced with a one-off trellis counterpart fabricated in-house. We notice a slim tail section and fresh fuel tank that keeps things looking rad, while a pair of clip-on handlebars and an Acewell speedometer can be seen up front.



You will also find a new set of wheels hugged by beefy Shinko 270 Super Classic tires, as well as a stealthy exhaust system built from scratch. Last but not least, the beast was treated to a menacing satin black finish, complemented by yellow accents.



