The Gorgeous Larnook Shows That Tiny Living Can Be Perfect for a Modern Family

In a virtual tiny home competition, this Australian-made model would most likely be crowned the most popular one. Everything about it is in perfect balance, from the style and layout to its technical features. Perfect for a couple, but adaptable even for a small family, the Larnook could convince almost anybody to try out tiny living.
Tiny homes are often seen as the happy medium between conventional houses and RVs. As comfortable as they may be, motorhomes and campers are meant to literally serve as a “home away from way” during trips, while standard houses ensure the best comfort but no freedom of movement. Tiny homes on wheels are here to bring the best of both worlds. They can be moved to different locations, but are perfectly fit for permanent living, for more than one generation.
Australia seems to be one of the places where tiny living has become increasingly popular. There are plenty of builders and a wide variety of models to choose from. Northern Rivers Tiny Homes is offering three designs that cover most of what people want when it comes to this alternative lifestyle.
The Larnook draws attention easily with its clean, farmhouse-inspired look. Unlike some modern builds out there that can be too dark and gloomy, the Larnook looks family-friendly and welcoming in a traditional way. Sitting on a purpose-built tiny house trailer, it’s no taller than 4.3 meters (14 feet) and its 7.2-meter (23.6 feet) length is below the maximum size allowed in Australia (8 meters/26 feet).
Like all of the builds from Northern Rivers Tiny Homes, Larnook can be connected to conventional power sources (if they’re available on location) or go off-grid. It comes solar ready, and a few optional features can easily adapt it for off-grid living. These include a compost toilet instead of a flush one, a generator, a gray water management system, and a rainwater tanker so that the owners can collect water from the roof.
At the same time, Larnook is as cozy and warm as a conventional house. The large glass entry doors lead to the living area with a fold-out sofa bed, discrete LED lights, and large windows that keep it light and airy.
There’s a seamless transition from this lounge spot to the kitchen. The most interesting feature here is the L-shaped bench, with stools underneath. It’s great for preparing meals, while also doubling as a dining table. It can even work as an office space, which is why it’s also fitted for USB charging.
The bathroom sits at the other end of the house, and reflects the same clean, minimalistic style. Future owners will be happy to see that it can fit a full-size shower and a washing machine, with room left for an elegant vanity and a medicine cabinet.
Larnook’s entire main floor benefits from an abundance of natural light, thanks to large windows (fitted with bug screens) in each separate area. This tiny includes two loft spaces, one of which is the main bedroom.
It can be reached through a solid staircase, and it’s moderately-sized (big enough for a queen-size bed). Features such as wall-mounted reading lights, USB charging points, and two-way switches, make this space more functional. Natural light and ventilation are a priority here as well, with the four large windows doing a great job with that.
Luminous and uncluttered, the Larnook makes the most of its tiny size without becoming overly complicated. It looks truly comfy and cozy, but doesn’t neglect modern additions like multiple USB charging points placed wherever it’s needed, strategic lighting, and high-quality appliances.
The basic version of this charming tiny house starts at AUD $99,000 ($67,500) and goes up to AUD $125,000 ($85,400) with all the extras. With further customization, that sum will go even higher. Either way, the Larnook is solid and practical enough to become the perfect home not just for now, but for decades.
