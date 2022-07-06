Off-Grid Minimalist Tiny Guesthouse Blends Seamlessly With the Natural Surroundings

“Glamping” (glamorous camping) has been defined in many ways, but what is does is allow more people to enjoy being out in isolated natural areas. There are plenty of ways to do that, from traveling in luxury motorhomes to spending weekends inside a tiny house that’s both minimalistic and modern, like the Guazubira 365.
The boxy shape of this tiny home in Villa Serrana, Uruguay, has become increasingly popular over the past years all over the world. Its name comes from the fact that it’s located 365 meters (1,197 feet) above sea level. Built by the local studio TATU Arquitectura, this 376-square-foot (40 square meters) rural guesthouse is anything but boring. According to Treehuger, it’s based on a modular design because the owner wanted to have the possibility of easily turning it into a double unit in the future.
For now, the Guazubira 365 can sleep two, offering them a bedroom, a bathroom, a small living area, a kitchenette, and a sheltered terrace. Due to the boxy shape, everything is located at the same level and, except for the enclosed bathroom, everything is exposed to the natural sunlight (and to the view). That’s because this tiny house boasts a glazed facade strategically placed for the best sun exposure. Plus, the sliding glass doors blur the lines between the interior and the outdoors, making the connection with nature even more intense.
The materials that were used for the Guazubira are as simple and as natural as possible, and guests need to bring their own linens and towels because there’s no washing machine, due to the scarcity of natural resources in the area. This tiny house is a great example of how modern design can co-exist with remote natural landscapes, offering the best of both worlds.
This inspirational tiny guesthouse is available for rent through Airbnb.
