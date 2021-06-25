The eBussy EV That Can Be Anything You Need Is Now Called XBUS, Real(ish)

A single look at the troubled history of startups like Nikola or Lordstown Motors will show you that even the most promising vehicle, with the best intentions behind it, the smartest minds and the most generous backers, can fail to make the dream come true. The hilariously named eBussy aims to be an exception.
Announced in the summer of 2020, the eBussy is, in short, a modular EV that can be literally anything you want it to be, from an urban transporter of people and goods, to an off-roader and camper. When it was unveiled as a concept, it was called eBussy, a term that is also very popular under its X-rated acceptation. Starting from now, it will be called XBUS, ElectricBrands says in a new press release.
The text also offers two very important updates, perhaps even more so than the name change: namely that a market-ready vehicle will make its premiere in less than two weeks, and that the XBUS will also sell to the United States. You can find the entire press release at the bottom of the page. Also there are two promos for the EV.
Described as “not just a car, but more,” the XBUS is a modular platform for a variety of uses, whether within the city limits or outside of it. ElectricBrands has experience in e-scooter designs, but it claims to have been able to develop a vehicle with two chassis variants and 10 different body styles, for enhanced functionality. Furthermore, it will offer a standard battery pack and extras to enhance range up to 800 km (497 miles). It will be, in short, a Lego-like EV, “one of the best and most innovative light electric vehicles in the world.”
That said, the first ever market-ready XBUS will make its debut on July 7, in a livestream event. Following the public debut, orders for the U.S. market will open on September 1, 2021. Production will start in mid-2022, with the first units delivered to European customers: ElectricBrands says that, as of right now, it has over 9,000 orders from private customers, and 10,000 more from dealers.
The XBUS is a light vehicle that falls into the L7e class of quadricycles. Pricing starts at €15,800 (approximately $18,900 at the current exchange rate) for the base model and goes up to €28,800 ($34,400) for the camper van.
