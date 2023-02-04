The Crew Motorfest Might Be Arriving This Year, but The Crew 2 Has Not Been Left Behind

Even though the leaks and rumors turned out to be true, and Ubisoft decided to grace fans with a teaser trailer for their upcoming flagship online driving game, The Crew Motorfest, that doesn't mean the developers at Ivory Tower have forgotten about all the people that are still playing The Crew 2 right now. In other words, buckle up, because this week's goodies have dropped, and you don't have long until they expire.

