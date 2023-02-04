The Crew Motorfest Might Be Arriving This Year, but The Crew 2 Has Not Been Left Behind

Even though the leaks and rumors turned out to be true, and Ubisoft decided to grace fans with a teaser trailer for their upcoming flagship online driving game, The Crew Motorfest, that doesn't mean the developers at Ivory Tower have forgotten about all the people that are still playing The Crew 2 right now. In other words, buckle up, because this week's goodies have dropped, and you don't have long until they expire.
Before we get into all that, let's first see what's what regarding The Crew Motorfest, in case someone might have missed the big announcement from a couple of days ago. This next iteration of Ubisoft's successful driving game series will take place on the exotic island of O'ahu in Hawaii. Besides housing the capital, Honolulu, it's also home to Pearl Harbor.
From the looks of it, The Crew Motorfest might heavily resemble Forza Horizon 5, where everything gravitates around a festival. During gameplay, you will be able to race through Honolulu itself, drive around a volcano, go deep into the rainforest, and enjoy the clean fresh air around the curvy mountain roads.
If you ask me, this sure sounds a lot like an open-world version of the PS3 exclusive Motorstorm: Pacific Rift made by Evolution Studios back in 2008, but that's an entirely different story.
Now returning to ours, while we don't yet know the entire roster of cars, from the images released it's clear we will get behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco that's gone through a sort of a makeover, a Lamborghini Urus and Sian Roadster, a Shelby Cobra, and a what looks like a 2022 Ram 1500.
While this doesn't seem like much, we could work out that each car belongs to a certain category, and we'll at least get to drive SUVs, supercars, hypercars, classics, and trucks.
It's also too soon to tell, but the fact that we haven't seen or heard one mention of other types of vehicles so far, could mean that Motorfest has let go of the planes, boats, and motorcycles from The Crew 2. It's just a general theory for now, due to the lack of information.
According to the French publisher, The Crew Motorfest should come out sometime this year. However, take that with a heavy dose of salt, and don't be disappointed if it will get delayed until 2024. These sorts of things happen all the time in the video game industry.
Now that we got that out of the way, let's see what goodies we get this week in The Crew 2. First off, the Live Summit PvE (player vs. environment) event called Winter Runner is currently up and running, but will end on February 7.
If you grab the Bronze Cup, you'll get 150k in-game followers. The Silver tier will nab you Visual Parts for the 1953 Chevrolet 3100. If you hit Gold (pun intended), you'll get to drive the 2010 Ford F-150 Raptor, and finally, the Platinum Cup will get you a Sled Rooftop you can use to adorn your cars.
The bundle also introduces the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado Intrepid Outdoors (Rally Raid), 1953 Chevrolet 3100 (Street Race), and the fictional 2005 Fender Bulk (Demolition Derby). The 2014 Pagani Huayra also made its way into the Far & Beyond store through the Antarctica Bundle. Aside from the car, it contains a Sky Segment Underglow, Cyan Ethereal Smoke, Cyan Petals Nitro, and Black Window Tint.
Another hypercar is available through the Ragnarok Bundle (yes, from the Assassin's Creed game). It brought forth the "ancient" Koenigsegg Regera from 2015, along with the Black Window Tint, White Underglow, Low Poly Smoke, and Assassin's Creed Eagle's Horn.
Finally, you'll also come across the 2011 Koenigsegg CCR (Hypercar), Lamborghini Diablo GT (Street Race), and the 1989 Dodge SRT Viper GTS (Street Race). This would be everything for this week, and remember, you only have a few days left to shop or compete for rewards.
