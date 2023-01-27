GRID Legends Is Bidding Us a Fond Farewell, but Refuses To Go Out Without a Bang

As foretold by prophecy... or at least by a Tweet from the GRID Legends developers, the fourth and final DLC for the racing game is upon us. Already out and ready for grabs, Winter Bash marks the end of a short-lived era for the game. This is great, because it most probably means that another Grid game is staring us right in the face, from the distant horizon.
Just like in the latest update for The Crew 2, the coldest of seasons is being celebrated here as well. Aside from the wintery feeling this DLC is meant to evoke in players, it also brings along three new cars, eight Story events, and also new challenges by way of point-to-point drift routes.
GRID Legends took quite the bold initiative during production and decided to go with real-life filmed scenes, instead of the computer-generated graphics we usually get during pre-rendered cutscenes (short non-interactive scenes). Thus, in Winter Bash, we see the return of the main story's protagonist, Valentin Manzi, played by the famous Ncuti Gatwa, from Netflix's hit show, Sex Education.
However, the true stars of the DLC are the three new vehicle additions. The first one on the list is the classic SRT Viper GTS-R. However, this time, it's making a return as a "Drift Tuned" version.
Next up, we have the BMW 2002 TII Race Car, and last, but certainly not least, we get to play with the awe-inspiring Bugatti Bolide. And in case anyone's interested, new in-game icons, liveries, and banners also made their way into the add-on.
The last time I checked on Steam, GRID Legends was only $12. The Winter Bash DLC will cost you another $10. However, if you've subscribed to EA Play ($5 per month) on any platform, or EA Play Pro (PC only), you already have the game included. This means you can play the base version at any time on your PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S at no extra cost.
As a side note for all you hardcore PC folks, the new Dead Space remake is out at this very moment, and if you're an EA Play Pro subscriber ($15 per month), you get the full game. That deal is good even if you're planning on only playing Dead Space and nothing else.
It beats spending the full $60 price on it, and seeing that it's basically a 10-12 hour game, a month is without a doubt more than enough time to finish this incredible remake.
In fact, if you were to finish it once a week, you would still have enough time to do it three more times. Although I'd advise trying other games also, like Need for Speed Unbound or Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. The latter follows the traversal rules of an Uncharted game, combined with the Soul-light combat mechanics from God of War, so all in all it's a pretty good game.
