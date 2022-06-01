The Company Behind the Sion SEV Is Also Working on a Solar-Powered Refrigerated Trailer

With 58.9 sq m (634 sq ft) of solar panels on top, the first solar trailer to be developed by Sono Motors and Chereau promises to revolutionize the refrigerated trailer market, reducing not just fossil fuel emissions but also cutting costs in the transportation industry.
Most people associate the name Sono Motors with the Sion SEV, dubbed the world’s first solar electric vehicle. It was unveiled by the German automaker in 2018 and it is yet to hit the streets, although the company’s getting closer to that moment by the day. In fact, it boasts of having over 17,000 reservations with advance payments for the solar vehicle.
Meanwhile though, Sono Motors is also working on putting its solar technology to work by developing the first solar trailer and it plans to do so in partnership with Chereau S.A.S. The latter is the French subsidiary of The Reefer Group and specializes in refrigerated trailers. With the new agreement, Sono Motors now has more than 17 global partners eager to implement the Sono Solar complete solution, which includes solar modules, power electronics, telematics and data, mechanical and electrical integration, after-sales, and service.
Sono Motors’ solar solutions will be integrated to provide the trailer’s cooling unit with an additional 9.8 kW peak, which translates into fuel savings of around 3,400 liters (unclear over what distance or time frame). In addition to cutting costs, the solar trailer will also reduce local CO2 emissions by approximately 9 tons per year per vehicle, compared to trailers that have diesel-powered cooling units. As mentioned, Sono Motors’ high-efficiency solar modules will cover an area of 58.9 sq m (634 sq ft) and will be used to operate the cooling unit by charging the battery.
The solar trailer is scheduled to debut at this year’s IAA Transportation event that will take place in Hanover, Germany, between September 20 and September 25. Following its premiere, the vehicle will begin field trials for several months, with the tests to be conducted by a Chereau customer in France.
