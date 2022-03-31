Sono Motors to Test Its Solar Tech for Buses in Munich for the First Time

German startup Sono Motors teamed up with the Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft (Munich Transport Company, MVG) to bring solar technology to public transport. In the near future, buses equipped with 20 semi semi-flexible special solar panels will be tested in real conditions on the streets of Munich.
The goal is to determine how effective solar integration will be in minimizing the carbon footprint of public transport. Around 20 semi-flexible photovoltaic modules will be installed on top of a bus trailer, which will drive across the city behind a regular bus operated by MVG.
The modules will cover a surface of 12 sq meters (129 sq ft) and provide a total output of 2,000W. The solar energy produced will be used to power the vehicle's 24V battery and its ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems, as well as the trailer's steering system.
The solar technology developed by Sono Motors was designed to be used and tested specifically on buses to help reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emission in urban areas. The company estimates that its technology could save around 2,500 liters (550 gallons) of diesel and 6.5 tonnes of CO2 each year. Calculations indicate a savings of up to 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year for a fleet of 300 buses.
However, those aren't the only advantages that its technology could offer. Solar energy could also extend the range of e-buses. Laurin Hahn, Sono Motors CEO, says that "this not only reduces the standstill times for charging processes but also protects the battery through a constant charging process. "
Munich's vice mayor Katrin Habenschaden commented at the launch: "we are already working with MVG to completely convert our bus fleet to electric drives. Harnessing the power of the sun is of course even more sustainable and I hope that this pilot project will show that we can also extend the range of the e-buses using solar energy."
Sono Motors didn't specify when the program would kick off, saying that the trailer bus must first receive "technical approval by supervisory authorities."
