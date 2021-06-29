More Miles and Better Charging Rates for the World's First Solar Electric Car

We’ve heard a lot about Sion, the world’s first solar electric vehicle (SEV), during the last few years. The car concept developed by the German startup Sono Motors was first announced for pre-orders in 2017 but things got delayed and the first pre-production prototype only arrived this year. Now the company announces a new type of battery for its next Sion model, promising a boost in range and in charging rates.
Sion’s prototype was revealed at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2021 with a price tag of approximately $30,000 (€25,500). The vehicle features solar panels all over its exterior parts, covering the roof, the hood, the doors, and the rear. The solar panels provide an additional weekly range of almost 70 miles (112 km) and 152 miles (245 km) per week at peak.
The interior of the vehicle features a touch-sensitive infotainment and living Iceland Moss. The Sono mobile app enables the car user to see the battery status of the Sion, see the exact location of the car, watch the real-time charging progress of the solar panels, and more.
The electric drive of the Sion is from Continental. The car’s top speed is rated at 87 mph (140 kph).
The new battery that Sono Motors has opted for its new Sion is a 54 kWh one and extends the range of the car from 158 miles (255 km) to 190 miles (305 km). It doesn’t use any cobalt, manganese, and nickel. The charging rate of the new battery will also see a boost from 50 kW to 75 kW. According to the company, the battery will last for 3,000 cycles, meaning around 560,000 miles (900,000 km).
So far, Sono Motors has received over 13,000 down-payments for its Sion SEV. Production for the new car was scheduled to start in 2022, although this date is a little uncertain with the whole global health crisis.
The interior of the vehicle features a touch-sensitive infotainment and living Iceland Moss. The Sono mobile app enables the car user to see the battery status of the Sion, see the exact location of the car, watch the real-time charging progress of the solar panels, and more.
The electric drive of the Sion is from Continental. The car’s top speed is rated at 87 mph (140 kph).
The new battery that Sono Motors has opted for its new Sion is a 54 kWh one and extends the range of the car from 158 miles (255 km) to 190 miles (305 km). It doesn’t use any cobalt, manganese, and nickel. The charging rate of the new battery will also see a boost from 50 kW to 75 kW. According to the company, the battery will last for 3,000 cycles, meaning around 560,000 miles (900,000 km).
So far, Sono Motors has received over 13,000 down-payments for its Sion SEV. Production for the new car was scheduled to start in 2022, although this date is a little uncertain with the whole global health crisis.