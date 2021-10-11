5 Ultimate Rover RV Takes the RAM ProMaster to the Next Level, With High-End Amenities

More on this:

World’s First Mobile Hotel Is a Refrigerated Semi-Trailer Turned Premium Camper

Combine the vanlife concept with eco-tourism, and you’ve got a sustainable hotel on wheels, made of upcycled semi-trailers. An architecture firm in Poland has unveiled a truly unique project, called Good Spot, claiming to be the world’s first mobile hotel chain. 15 photos



Designers at Znamy were inspired by a kitesurfing trip, and decided to create a mobile hotel that would allow guests total freedom. Basically, people could enjoy all the freedom and benefits of a mobile camper, without having to commit to owning one. And, they’d also be supporting the environment by choosing this mobile hotel, since it’s a sustainable construction.



At first glance, it seems unlikely that an isothermal semi-trailer could be comfortable to live in, and the idea doesn’t sound very welcoming. But the Polish designers say they’ve combined a warm and cozy living area with a bathroom that maintains the cool air flow that’s characteristic for refrigerated semi-trailers.



With two sleeping areas, the Good Spot mobile campers can accommodate up to four adults. All the amenities commonly found inside a camper van turn these semi-trailers into comfortable, premium living spaces. Wood furnishings complete the rustic, yet clean look of the mobile hotel, and the large windows allow plenty of natural light to brighten the entire space. The white walls add a minimalistic touch, and there’s plenty of storage space throughout the camper.



