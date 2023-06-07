The Big Feature EV Owners Will Love in the Next iPhone Update

Apple is preparing Apple Maps for the next-generation navigation experience, and in addition to offline maps, the company is also working on a little something for EV drivers.
The feature that originally debuted on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Porsche Taycan will get a massive update with the next iPhone update, providing EV drivers with the live charging information for nearby stations.
In other words, drivers will be able to turn to Apple Maps for real-time charging availability data, thus figuring out if a nearby station has any free spots or not.
The feature was designed from the very beginning to be as straightforward as possible, so drivers must configure only the essential data about their vehicles. They must choose the preferred charging network and other essential EV data, with Apple Maps to then show charging station availability accordingly.
Needless to say, the application includes most providers, including Chargepoint, Electrify American, and Tesla's supercharger network. You'll find all of them in Apple Maps when you configure your EV options.
The most important feature, however, isn't the support for most charging networks but the live charging station availability. Apple Maps pulls the information from networks and displays it on the main screen, letting drivers know in advance if they should head towards a specific station.
The Apple Maps EV charging station availability interface is pretty straightforward. When expanding the screen, the application shows the number of total charging points and how many of them are still available, the price, and the distance to the station. You also see the charger type and the speed. Additionally, because waiting to get a full charge isn't always the most convenient experience, Apple Maps also shows nearby places, such as cafes and restaurants, where you can enjoy a drink while the car enjoys the juice.
The new experience will become available for users with the release of iOS 17. The new operating system update is already in the beta stage, but right now, it doesn’t seem to work exactly as expected (which kind of makes sense, given it was released specifically for testing). The stable version of the operating system is projected to launch in the fall of this year – the typical release calendar indicates the final build would start rolling out in September. You'll need an iPhone XS or newer to install iOS 17.
In the meantime, Apple Maps keeps evolving, and in addition to the new EV capabilities, the application also received offline maps. This feature will also be included in iOS 17, allowing users to navigate to their destinations without an Internet connection. The offline maps will also support cycling directions and transit – a huge difference versus Google Maps, where only basic car navigation is available without Internet access.
