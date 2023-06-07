Google Maps in Trouble As Apple's Modern Navigation App Launches for More Users

Apple continues the detailed city experience rollout across the world, and this time, it's France's turn to get this massive Apple Maps overhaul.
Started back in 2020, the detailed city experience rollout is seen by many as Apple's most serious attempt at building an almighty Google Maps alternative. Apple Maps now uses Apple's data instead of maps imported from third-party companies, while also providing more details, including sidewalks, crosswalks, 3D buildings, and more.
At the end of the day, the new Apple Maps offers a more realistic experience overall, making exploration and navigation more convenient.
Since 2020, Apple has been rolling out this experience in stages, as bringing such a tremendous amount of data to users worldwide takes time and resources.
Starting this week, the new Apple Maps is available in France, so users can see not only more accurate road details but also 3D models of landmarks, buildings, and more. The 3D city experience is currently live only in Paris, but I guess Apple will expand it to more cities sooner rather than later.
The 3D landmark models are really worth exploring, even if you don't live in Paris, as Apple Maps provides a beautiful experience in every region where new data is available.
At the same time, the iPhone maker has also brought cycling directions to France (the entire country), thus providing navigation instructions in one more country.
The race between Google Maps and Apple Maps is getting fiercer, though it's not a secret that Apple is making very slow progress on this front. The company doesn't necessarily seem to be interested in building a Google Maps rival but rather in building a navigation application that would eventually serve more ambitious ideas, including powering self-driving vehicles.
In the meantime, users are excited about the new capabilities, especially as the company has also announced offline maps in Apple Maps. Thanks to this feature, navigating without an Internet connection is finally possible, as Apple Maps downloads the data when the application is online and then uses the stored information for route guidance.
Google Maps has offered offline navigation for quite some time, though Apple's implementation seems way more advanced. For example, Apple says its offline maps will also support cycling and transit, whereas Google's is limited to driving only. At the same time, Apple's offline navigation for drivers will include lane guidance, so you'll know in advance what lane you're supposed to use to stick with the suggested route.
Apple is already working on expanding the detailed city experience to more regions, but given the slow rollout, you'd better not hold your breath for another announcement on this front anytime soon. Apple certainly takes its time to get this update right.
At the end of the day, the new Apple Maps offers a more realistic experience overall, making exploration and navigation more convenient.
Since 2020, Apple has been rolling out this experience in stages, as bringing such a tremendous amount of data to users worldwide takes time and resources.
Starting this week, the new Apple Maps is available in France, so users can see not only more accurate road details but also 3D models of landmarks, buildings, and more. The 3D city experience is currently live only in Paris, but I guess Apple will expand it to more cities sooner rather than later.
The 3D landmark models are really worth exploring, even if you don't live in Paris, as Apple Maps provides a beautiful experience in every region where new data is available.
At the same time, the iPhone maker has also brought cycling directions to France (the entire country), thus providing navigation instructions in one more country.
The race between Google Maps and Apple Maps is getting fiercer, though it's not a secret that Apple is making very slow progress on this front. The company doesn't necessarily seem to be interested in building a Google Maps rival but rather in building a navigation application that would eventually serve more ambitious ideas, including powering self-driving vehicles.
In the meantime, users are excited about the new capabilities, especially as the company has also announced offline maps in Apple Maps. Thanks to this feature, navigating without an Internet connection is finally possible, as Apple Maps downloads the data when the application is online and then uses the stored information for route guidance.
Google Maps has offered offline navigation for quite some time, though Apple's implementation seems way more advanced. For example, Apple says its offline maps will also support cycling and transit, whereas Google's is limited to driving only. At the same time, Apple's offline navigation for drivers will include lane guidance, so you'll know in advance what lane you're supposed to use to stick with the suggested route.
Apple is already working on expanding the detailed city experience to more regions, but given the slow rollout, you'd better not hold your breath for another announcement on this front anytime soon. Apple certainly takes its time to get this update right.