This Is the Electric Air Taxi With the Highest Number of Orders Worldwide

Mirror mirror on the wall, which is the most coveted air taxi of them all? At the end of the day, it's not about how cool they look or how innovative they claim to be, but how many operators are willing to bet their money on a new type of aircraft that hasn't even been manufactured. In this case, the winner is almost an underdog compared to its much more visible competitors.
At the end of 2021, the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer claiming to have secured the largest number of orders across the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industry was Vertical Aerospace. At the time, that added up to 1,350 units, worth more than $5 billion, with customers including American Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL).
Vertical maintained its position in 2022 but was apparently overthrown this year. The winner isn't one of the many eVTOL developers based in California or one of the top-level manufacturers in Europe. It's based in Brazil and has kept most details about its product under wraps.
Eve Air Mobility is hardly one of the best-known names in this emerging industry. Yet, it claims to have the largest order backlog, adding up to 2,770. In addition to this remarkable sales success for the Eve eVTOL, the company also attracted customers with its proprietary Urban Air Traffic Management (Urban ATM) software.
The main thing that sets Eve apart from other AAM companies is its connection to one of the most reputable players in the global aviation industry. Eve is not an ambitious startup developing technologies from scratch, but the AAM spin-off of Embraer, a highly-experienced aircraft manufacturer in both civilian and military segments. The fact that Eve eVTOLs will benefit from Embraer's expertise might be what won the trust of potential operators.
Eve has been developing its product for years but has kept most of it away from the spotlight. This year, it was ready to enter a new phase. It recently became a public company and is currently carrying out extensive propeller tests in preparation for the aircraft assembly stage. A mock-up of the air taxi cabin made its public debut last year at the Farnborough Air Show and is coming to Paris for the first time this year.
The best part is that visitors at the upcoming Paris Air Show will even find out what it's like to fly with the Eve air taxi. The manufacturer will use VR (virtual reality) technology and a special headset to delight people with an immersive flight experience. Guests at the show will get to admire the cabin mock-up and enjoy the VR flight experience starting June 19 at the event in Le Bourget, France.
The Eve air taxi boasts a comfortable cabin for four passengers, plus the pilot, and a lift-plus-cruise design with eight rotors placed around a conventional wing.
