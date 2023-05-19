Porsche Recalls Taycan Over Small Regulatory Issue

Federal motor vehicle safety standards have to be followed by all car manufactured in the United States, without exception. These regulations can also lead to somewhat peculiar safety recalls, including NHTSA recall campaign number 23V-347.
Last month, in early April 2023, the peeps at Porsche Cars North America discovered incorrect coding for the brake pad wear indicator of certain vehicles produced for Puerto Rico. The German automaker's North American division immediately remedied this problem in production with updated software. Additional investigation concluded with no warranty records and no customer complaints over said issue.
Puerto Rico became a US territory in the aftermath of the Spanish-American War. Vehicle regulations in the Caribbean island require said warning icon to be displayed in yellow rather than red. The warning icon is an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) symbol as opposed to BRAKE WEAR written in uppercase letters. As the headline implies, Porsche is dealing with a teeny-tiny regulatory issue.
Affected Taycan vehicles include both four- and five-door units, produced for the 2020 through 2022 model years between May 11, 2020 and February 25, 2022. Porsche rolled out updated software in production back on April 27, and this very update is also in the offing for the 71 recalled vehicles.
Dealers will be informed of this recall on May 30. According to Porsche's NHTSA report (attached below), known owners will be notified through first-class mail on or before July 14.
Based on the J1 platform that Porsche shares with Volkswagen Group brand Audi, the Taycan can trace its roots back to the Mission E concept from the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Presented in production-ready flavor at the 2019 edition of the very same auto show, the first series-production electric vehicle from the Zuffenhausen-based automaker comes with either rear-wheel drive or a dual-motor configurator. Two battery choices are currently available.
Not long now, the mid-cycle refresh will allegedly debut a three-motor setup that may be called Taycan Turbo GT after the Cayenne Turbo GT. Said performance version is expected with 1,000+ horsepower.
The most performance-oriented Taycan currently available to configure for the 2023 model year is the Turbo S, which packs a simply ridiculous 751 horsepower and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Nm). Thanks to a two-speed gearbox out back, 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 2.6 seconds and top speed is estimated at 162 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour).
If the four-door sedan isn't practical enough for your needs, fret not because Porsche has thought of that with the Sport Turismo shooting brake-style station wagon. A third variant – the Cross Turismo – is best described as the Sport Turismo on stilts. The easiest way of telling them apart is the crossover-inspired plastic trim and body cladding, as well as the slightly higher ground clearance.
