The Audi AI Trail Can and Will Deliver a Sensational Off-Road Experience

So you may or may not have heard of Audi’s off-road concept vehicle. It’s called the AI Trail, and if you don’t know what it can do, let's find out together. First off, it’s not just a virtual concept anymore. It’s now a fully functioning vehicle able to do the things it says it can.
What we see is a completely different vehicle than we are used to from Audi. It combines futuristic design, autonomous driving, and electric mobility to offer an entirely new ride. The name Trail should tell you all about it. It’s a vehicle meant to take you off the road, and to do it electrically.
Let's talk about the first thing that pops into view, the cabin space. Look at it for a second in the gallery and really get a feel for it. As we can see, it’s basically a glass capsule with futuristic lines resembling a shined and polished gem. Our eyes are then immediately diverted to the wheels and fins that may act as mud flaps. No matter why they are there, they are indicative of the new class of vehicles Audi is bringing to the autonomous scene.
EV to function within the parameters that are required of it. Imagine those new skateboard platforms. And now imagine what you would be putting on it. That’s the “box.”
The battery pack is not exposed underneath and keeps clear of rocks. Thanks to the one-box design, it’s safely housed in the floor right under the passengers. The overall ground clearance is 13.4 in (34 cm) and offers the trail the ability to wade through waters of a foot and a half (50 cm).
Even though EVs of such size and capabilities have a huge battery, the AI Trail only comes in at 3,858 lbs (1,750 kg). This is due to the use of a mixture of steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. But in my opinion, glass is one of the major reasons as to why she’s so light. Then again it might be because of the stripped-out interior.
The dashboard and interior of the Audi AI Trail is as minimal as I have ever seen. There is literally nothing other than a steering wheel and a few pedals. All seating an unnecessary paneling has been removed to help counterbalance the large battery pack EVs come with, so the inside ends up being very sleek, minimal, and durable.
The rear seats have been mostly removed look and feel more like hammocks. Which should be nice if you’re riding off-road. The use of braided fibers around the cabin have eliminated some usual hard plastics and polymers. The side panels too have been replaced by wood to help lower the weight once again. At the front, bucket seats with four-point harnessing keeps you locked in even on some pretty banged up terrain.
Now, being an off-road vehicle, it definitely needs to have some suspension work done, and it does. MacPherson suspension struts, coil springs, and dampers give the Trail all it needs to keep you sipping your tea as you explore the outdoors. The tires too have sensor-controlled air pressure, something like the Conti CARE concept.
Fresh out the factory the Trail comes with a range of 248- 310 miles (400-500 km) on roads and easier terrains, and a range of 155 miles (250 km) on off-road terrain. With a maximum torque of 737.6 lb-ft and output of 320 kW, you’ll get home just fine.
If you don’t, just fly one of your drones out to some help. But that’s all I'm gonna say about that last perk.
