The Aresteas Yacht Has a Tasty Piece of the Himalayas Inside

The world of yachts is without a doubt one of the most fascinating of all the worlds of human-made vehicles. Interest in such contraptions has gone through the roof since the pandemic hit, and it's doubtful it’ll ever fall to pre-2020 levels ever again.
Over the years, we’ve featured quite the number of such boats here on autoevolution, but this August we’re going above and beyond and are focusing all of our attentionon on everything that floats or dives, with a special emphasis on yachts, as part of our Sea Month coverage. And one of today’s treats is called Aresteas, it’s officially a motorsailer and comes with a twist: it has a piece of the Himalayas inside.
The ship you’re looking at now was completed in 2017 by a shipbuilding yard in Turkey called Yildizlar, following a design by Fuat Turan. It’s made of laminated epoxy wood, measures 50.75 meters (166.5 feet) long, and has a beam of 4.47 meters (14.6 feet).
The boat is a motorsailer in that it combines the power of sails with that of more conventional engines. In this particular case, the sails are supported by two aluminum masts and when unfurled can propel the ship forward at speeds of 12.5 knots (14.4 mph/23.2 kph), while the engine comes in the form of twin MTU units capable of generating 1,205 hp and a top speed of 15 knots (17.3 mph/27.8 kph).
Capable of covering distances of up to 3,050 nautical miles (3,510 miles/5.650 km), the Aresteas has been constructed in such a way as to accommodate 12 guests. They can reside in one of six staterooms, which come as a master suite, two VIP suites, two twin cabins and one double cabin.
But that’s where people retire when in need of sleep. In the waking hours, they can move about between a fitness room, a wellness area, and a cinema. There are sunbathing platforms up top, a jacuzzi with a glass bottom and lights when in need of getting wet, but not in salt water, and a top deck bar for refreshment needs.
The wellness area we mentioned is the one holding a piece of the world’s tallest mountain range, in the form of a Himalayan salt wall that fits inside the boat’s sauna – and next to it there is a massage room.
We found the Aresteas listed for sale on Fraser Yachts. Compared to what else is out there, this one comes in at a relatively cheap price of 12,500,000 euros, which is about $12,736,000 at the current exchange rates.
But that’s just the purchase price, and one, of course, has to take into account both the very steep maintenance costs of such a beauty, but also the pay for the up to ten crew needed to properly operate it.
