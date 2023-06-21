The 2023 WRC Safari Rally Kenya Ready To Kick Off, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Prided as WRC's jewel event, this year's championship presents a different set of hurdles for the drivers – thanks to mother nature. While last year's WRC championship was generally hot and dusty, things will get dicey as heavy rain showers are expected later in the week.
During last year's championship, Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera took the win with his GR Yaris squad in hot pursuit, securing a resounding 1-2-3-4 finish – a first in the World Rally Championship in 12 years.
Rovanpera is back with an impressive 25-point lead
Well, the African boonies won't be a walk in the park either for the reigning champ and his GR Yaris crew. Team Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford have been taking notes and are expected to present an even stronger opposition in this year's championship.
That's not all. Considering the Japanese marque had difficulty navigating through the wet courses of the Italian Island of Sardinia, heavy rainfall expected in Kenya over the weekend will likely turn up the ante, dramatically shifting the experience grueling.
Are you set for the action? Here's everything you need to know about the WRC 2023 Safari Rally Kenya.
Kenyan Safari Rally isn't a walk in the park
Simply put, it's a cocktail of the good and bad mother nature has to offer in a four-day championship event.
In this year's competition, there'll be a total of 45 crews which comprise 10 Rally1 ( the most since Rally Mexico in March) crews, 15 WRC2 crews (only twelve will participate for points), and 5 WRC3 crews.
The Toyota GR Yaris team is expected to race four cars in this year's championship, with last year's champion Kalle Rovanpera taking the lead. Elfyn Evan will follow suit in second alongside Sebastien Ogier (2021 Safari Rally Kenya Winner), and finally, Takamoto Katsuta will be driving a non-manufacturer registered GR Yaris.
Hyundai is expected to field three team cars with Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi, and Dani Sordo.
Ford M-Sport, on the other hand, has three cars. Behind the wheel are Ott Tanak, Pierre-Louis Loubet, and finally, privateer Jourdan Serderidis who's making a comeback to the championship since Rally Mexico.
The 2023 Safari Rally Covers a total of 356.98 kilometers
As expected of the Kenyan Safari Rally, Thursday's lunchtime flag-off will take place at Uhuru Gardens, in the heart of 'The City in the Sun," Nairobi, Kenya, flagged off by the country's top man, President William Ruto.
The crews will then take part in a two-at-a-time Super Special event in Kasarani (4.84 kilometers/ 3 miles endurance) at the north-east of Nairobi city before setting off on a nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) sprint to the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute service park in Naivasha.
First leg kicks off with 125.54 kilometers
Kendong, a 30-kilometer (19 miles) stage, rounds up the day before all three stages are repeated after service.
Saturday, hosts the most extended leg of the championship, spanning 150.88 kilometers (94 miles). The leg begins at Soysambu stage (29.32 kilometers (18.21 miles) with a blast over Lake Elementaita 15.08 kilometers (9 miles) track, through the iconic Sleeping Warrior hill (31.04 kilometers /19 miles), that'll be repeated after service.
Sunday's grand finale consists of three stages, each done twice, covering both the Great Rift Valley's Lake Naivasha sections.
Malewa 9 kilometers (6 miles), which was the final run in the 2021 Championships, is back and opens the runs on the last day, followed by Oserian 18.33 kilometers (11 miles), and Hell's Gate 10.53 kilometers (7 miles). Oserian and Hell's Gate races will run in the same format as 2022.
The second pass, which runs through Hell's Gate, will pass through the scenic Fischer's Tower (forms the Wolf Power Stage) and will offer bonus points for participants and manufacturers. The last drivers standing will return to Naivasha for the final finish ceremony.
Embrace the thrilling chaos of the Safari rally's unpredictable weather, where sunbeams dance with raindrops, dust storms collide with serene skies, and drivers brave nature's whims to conquer the untamed African terrain.#WRCSafariRally2023 #SafariRallyKenya #70thanniversary pic.twitter.com/0sKJTOILH9— Safari Rally Kenya (@wrcsafarirally) June 21, 2023