autoevolution
 

The 2023 WRC Safari Rally Kenya Ready To Kick Off, Here's Everything You Need To Know

• By:
After some of the most spectacular performances in the world rally championship last year, the infamous Safari Rally Kenya is back for the 70th season this weekend. Notorious for its tormenting gravel stages, mud baths, sweltering dust, and barbecue atmosphere, the 2023 World Rally Championship is set to present even more significant challenges for drivers.
Toyota Gazoo GR Yaris 21 photos
Photo: Twitter/@ElfynEvans
2022 WRC Safari Rally Kick Off2022 WRC Safari Rally Kick Off2022 WRC Safari Rally2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday2022 WRC Safari Rally FridayToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaToyota Gazoo Racing 1-2-3-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally KenyaThierry Neuville
It might not be the same championship first held in 1953 as the East African Coronation Safari. Still, the modern-day WRC Safari rally upholds its moody character pushing contenders to their full limits – with often unpredictable outcomes.

Prided as WRC's jewel event, this year's championship presents a different set of hurdles for the drivers – thanks to mother nature. While last year's WRC championship was generally hot and dusty, things will get dicey as heavy rain showers are expected later in the week.

During last year's championship, Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera took the win with his GR Yaris squad in hot pursuit, securing a resounding 1-2-3-4 finish – a first in the World Rally Championship in 12 years.

Rovanpera is back with an impressive 25-point lead

Toyota Gazoo Racing 1\-2\-3\-4 WRC Finish Safari Rally Kenya
Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing
Twelve months later, winner and reigning champion Rovanpera is back in Kenya with an impressive 25-point lead after completing third in Rally Italy Sardinia, an event he described as "the only rally in the calendar which I don't like in any way."

Well, the African boonies won't be a walk in the park either for the reigning champ and his GR Yaris crew. Team Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford have been taking notes and are expected to present an even stronger opposition in this year's championship.

That's not all. Considering the Japanese marque had difficulty navigating through the wet courses of the Italian Island of Sardinia, heavy rainfall expected in Kenya over the weekend will likely turn up the ante, dramatically shifting the experience grueling.

Are you set for the action? Here's everything you need to know about the WRC 2023 Safari Rally Kenya.

Kenyan Safari Rally isn't a walk in the park

2022 WRC Safari Rally
Photo: Pirelli Motorsport
Kenya's rally routes are considered to be one of the most gruesome in the world of rally racing. Even though the roadside scenery offers a glimpse of world-class tourism, exotic picturesque flowing landscapes, and rare African wildlife, it's not the sort of adventure you'll be looking forward to behind the wheel of a rally car.

Simply put, it's a cocktail of the good and bad mother nature has to offer in a four-day championship event.

In this year's competition, there'll be a total of 45 crews which comprise 10 Rally1 ( the most since Rally Mexico in March) crews, 15 WRC2 crews (only twelve will participate for points), and 5 WRC3 crews.

The Toyota GR Yaris team is expected to race four cars in this year's championship, with last year's champion Kalle Rovanpera taking the lead. Elfyn Evan will follow suit in second alongside Sebastien Ogier (2021 Safari Rally Kenya Winner), and finally, Takamoto Katsuta will be driving a non-manufacturer registered GR Yaris.

Hyundai is expected to field three team cars with Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi, and Dani Sordo.

Ford M-Sport, on the other hand, has three cars. Behind the wheel are Ott Tanak, Pierre-Louis Loubet, and finally, privateer Jourdan Serderidis who's making a comeback to the championship since Rally Mexico.

The 2023 Safari Rally Covers a total of 356.98 kilometers

2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday
Photo: Twitter/@wrcsafarirally
For the third time in a row in the modern format, the 2023 Safari Rally Kenya covers 356.98 kilometers in total consisting of 19 grueling stages. Most of the routes on this year's championship remain the same, with a couple of tweaks to ensure drivers remain active on their feet.

As expected of the Kenyan Safari Rally, Thursday's lunchtime flag-off will take place at Uhuru Gardens, in the heart of 'The City in the Sun," Nairobi, Kenya, flagged off by the country's top man, President William Ruto.

The crews will then take part in a two-at-a-time Super Special event in Kasarani (4.84 kilometers/ 3 miles endurance) at the north-east of Nairobi city before setting off on a nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) sprint to the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute service park in Naivasha.

First leg kicks off with 125.54 kilometers

2022 WRC Safari Rally Friday
Photo: Twitter/@wrcsafarirally
Friday kicks off with the opening leg of the 2023 Safari Rally Kenya Championship with a 125.54-kilometer (78 miles) endurance stretch that spans the north and south regions of Lake Naivasha. The endurance course starts with Loldia, a 19.17 kilometer (12 miles) stretch, followed by Geothermal, an approximately 13.12 kilometer (8 miles) run first introduced last year, which elevates over the rock-lined hills.

Kendong, a 30-kilometer (19 miles) stage, rounds up the day before all three stages are repeated after service.

Saturday, hosts the most extended leg of the championship, spanning 150.88 kilometers (94 miles). The leg begins at Soysambu stage (29.32 kilometers (18.21 miles) with a blast over Lake Elementaita 15.08 kilometers (9 miles) track, through the iconic Sleeping Warrior hill (31.04 kilometers /19 miles), that'll be repeated after service.

Sunday's grand finale consists of three stages, each done twice, covering both the Great Rift Valley's Lake Naivasha sections.

Malewa 9 kilometers (6 miles), which was the final run in the 2021 Championships, is back and opens the runs on the last day, followed by Oserian 18.33 kilometers (11 miles), and Hell's Gate 10.53 kilometers (7 miles). Oserian and Hell's Gate races will run in the same format as 2022.

The second pass, which runs through Hell's Gate, will pass through the scenic Fischer's Tower (forms the Wolf Power Stage) and will offer bonus points for participants and manufacturers. The last drivers standing will return to Naivasha for the final finish ceremony.

If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter

Editor's note: Images used are for illustration purposes

WRC 2023 WRC SAFARI RALLY KENYA Safari Rally Kenya WRC Safari Rally 19 Stages
About the author: Humphrey Bwayo
Humphrey Bwayo profile photo

Humphrey is a car enthusiast whose love and passion for automobiles extended into collecting, writing, driving, and working on cars. He got his passion for cars from his Dad, who spent thousands of hours working on his old junky 1970 E20 Toyota Corolla. Years later, he would end up doing the same with a series of lemons he’s owned throughout his adult life.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories