GR Yaris Tames African Boonies With a 1-2-3-4 Finish, Rovanpera Wins 2022 WRC Safari Rally

When Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris in September 2020, in Tokyo, Japan, they said their ultimate goal was “to ensure the performance demanded by the extreme world of WRC is delivered to all drivers.” In June 2022, Toyota relived their 1993 victory in Kenya with a 1-2-3-4 finish at the 2022 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, a first in World Rally Championship in 12 years.

9 photos