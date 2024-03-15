The $169,000 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition Will Number Only Seven Units

Rolled out in May 2022 for the 2023 model year, the latest and greatest Range Rover Sport of them all has gained a very special variant for 2024 in the form of the Park City Edition. Limited to seven units, the newcomer is named after the Utah city best known for its highly acclaimed ski reports.
Retailing at $169,000 plus $1,475 for the destination charge, Land Rover's limited-run sport utility vehicle flaunts a plug-in hybrid sixer instead of the punchier mild-hybrid V8 from BMW. The plug-in setup offers up to 53 miles (85 kilometers) of zero-emission driving, 543 horsepower, and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at full chatter.
Not bad for an electrified turbo inline-six, but remember that Land Rover's third-gen Range Rover Sport is rather heavy. The Autobiography P550e, with P standing for petrol and 550 for metric ponies, tips the scales at 6,025 pounds (2,733 kilograms).
Slotting between the $90,700 Dynamic SE P400 MHEV and the $180,300 SV Edition One P635 MHEV, the $118,200 Autobiography P550e is no slouch. The British automaker claims 4.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kilometers per hour), whereas top speed is limited from the factory to 150 miles per hour (242 kilometers per hour).
In addition to rarity, the question is, what makes the Park City Edition cost $50,800 more than the Autobiography P550e? For starters, it matches the snow-capped mountains from the Park City area with Ethereal Frost Silver Satin Finish paintwork. The Park City Edition further stands out with the help of a Narvik black roof and 23-inch SV Bespoke wheels in dark gray and with carbon-fiber inserts.
Every customer is presented with two sets of custom skis from Hinterland, a Salt Lake City-based company that entered the custom ski business in 2009 under the name WSD. Custom fittings and a Land Rover Accessories roof ski carrier are included, along with roof bars and a pair of Theragun massaging devices in customized cases.
Finally, the good folks at Jaguar Land Rover will provide a monetary donation for each Park City Edition to the Park City Community Foundation. Since its founding in 2007, the foundation has generated almost $58 million worth of total impact on the Park City community and Summit County.
On that note, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Range Rover Sport is one of Jaguar Land Rover's most commercially successful production models. The larger Range Rover and the Defender also sell in big numbers, with the Defender moving 74,881 units in the fiscal year 2022/23 as opposed to 48,311 for the Discovery series. Jaguar is dead last with a grand total of 62,521 deliveries to its name, whereas the Range Rover series clocked 168,949 sales.
Standard goodies further include specific treadplates, deployable side steps, an SV Bespoke Duo Tone Ebony and Light Cloud Suedecloth headliner, Light Cloud and Ebony Semi-Aniline perforated leather seats, and more Light Cloud/Ebony trim pieces for the sumptuous interior. The finishing touch is the SV Bespoke satin forged carbon-fiber garnish.
