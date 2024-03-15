Ford Performance Debuts 810-HP Supercharger Kit for 2024 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse

Similar to General Motors, the Ford Motor Company has locked out much of the aftermarket from tuning the 2024 model year Mustang. Even so, those who believe that 480 to 500 horsepower is not enough can easily bump things up to 810 ponies with a supercharger kit from Ford Performance.
Part number M-6066-M8800 is listed with a retail price of $9,995 on the Ford Performance division's website, and the kit starts off with a Whipple-supplied blower. The 3.0-liter supercharger is joined by a 92-millimeter throttle body à la the S550-gen Shelby GT500, a dual pass intercooler, a set of cold spark plugs.
Compatible with both the Dark Horse and GT with either the standard or active exhaust system and either the 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission, the supercharger kit further comprises GT500-style port fuel injectors. An engine control unit calibration and a Tomahawk calibration delivery tool are included in those $9,995 as well.
Ford Performance recommends 91-plus octane dinosaur juice, which is only natural for a performance-oriented V8 engine. The S650 Mustang-specific Gen 4 Coyote is the only variant of the Coyote with dual throttle bodies. When installed by a Ford retailer or an ASE-certified technician, the kit is backed up by a three-year/36,000-mile (60,000 kilometers) warranty.
The sixth-generation blower is also listed on Whipple's website as a standalone item, with Whipple promising up to 810 horsepower in Stage 1 flavor or 855 horsepower in Stage 2 specification. The 120-millimeter supercharger inlet is compatible with 92-, 112-, and 120-millimeter throttle bodies.
When it comes to peak torque, owners can look forward to 615 pound-feet (834 Nm) with the 92-millimeter throttle body. For reference, the 10-speed automatic in the 2024 model year Mustang is dubbed 10R80, with 80 standing for 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of maximum input torque. The 10R140 for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, on the other hand, can take up to 1,200 pound-feet (1,627 Nm) from the Super Duty's Power Stroke turbo diesel V8.
Although the seventh-generation Mustang will never match the maximum torque rating of the aforementioned turbo diesel, the Mustang will soon exceed the Power Stroke's 500-horsepower rating. Expected to number in the ballpark of 2,000 units, the 2025 model year Mustang GTD packs over 800 horsepower from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8.
The Predator in question is expected to be shared with the 2026 model year Shelby GT500, which has been spied in both fastback and convertible forms. Similar to the Mustang GTD and GT500 before it, the new one is rumored with a double-clutchter.
Turning our attention back to Ford Performance's kit, maximum power varies by 10 ponies between the standard and active-valve exhaust. Ford Performance advertises the supercharger kit as being legal in 49 states. Unfortunately for 2024 Mustang owners from Cali, this package does not have regulatory approval for use in California.
