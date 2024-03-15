2025 Chevrolet Cavalier Digitally Resurrected, Wants To Show Cadillac How It's Done

Unlike other American car brands, which are mere shadows of their former selves, Chevrolet is doing very well in the modern era. Not only has it not ditched some traditional models, like the Malibu, but it has multiple high-riders in its portfolio, including electric ones.
Moreover, it has managed to reinvent the Corvette, which is now a real exotic offered for a fraction of the price of a real one. If there is anything we can complain about when it comes to the bowtie brand, it is the fact that it does not have a muscle car in its lineup anymore.
If you missed it, the last sixth-gen Camaro rolled off the line late last year, leaving a large void in the company's portfolio that has yet to be filled. General Motors said that the moniker will eventually return, yet in what shape or form remains to be seen. On top of that, it is also unknown when the Camaro might be brought back from the dead.
Another muscle car bit the dust around the same time as the Camaro, and that was the Dodge Challenger. Fortunately, the Stellantis-owned brand has already resurrected it, offering it in two body styles, coupe, and sedan, with both ICE and EV power. The four-door and the gasoline-fed versions will launch in early 2025, as the first ones available will be the electron-sipping coupe.
However, this story is not dedicated to muscle cars but to one particular Chevy that hasn't been around in our market for nearly twenty years. Yep, it is the Cavalier, as we said in the title, which has been virtually brought back from the dead using a lot of pixel manipulation and an existing premium model that's been used as a blank canvas, which is in another company's portfolio.
Can't tell what jlord8, who shared this rendering on Instagram a few days ago, used as a foundation stone? Why, sure, you can. After all, the main lines are still visible. That would be the Lexus RC, a premium compact model that guns for the likes of the BMW 4 Series. The rendering artist gave it an entirely new front end, inspired by other Chevy-badged products, tweaked the rear three-quarter windows, and played around with the taillamps and wheels.
The result is anything but impressive, yet it is interesting, especially since it involves the Cavalier nameplate. Between us, we think mainstream brands need more traditional models in their lineups to compensate for the ever-increasing crossover families, and a brand-new Cavalier could be what the doctor ordered, especially if built right and offered for a decent MSRP. But would you kick that high-rider out of bed for one if GM gave it a shot?
