The $122,625 Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Is a European Affair Limited to 100 Units

American classics are idolized in certain European countries, with Germany coming to mind. The Mustang Mach-E isn't a classic despite its name and styling. But on the other hand, it's a rather popular electric vehicle.
Ford of Europe delivered the 50,000th example of the zero-emission crossover in February 2023, and the order books are stacked as well. The Blue Oval is targeting a production increase to 210,000 units at its Cuautitlan Izcalli-based plant in Mexico due to increasing demand. European vehicles are produced in Mexico as well, hence their 17-digit VINs starting with the number 3.
In light of the rising demand and increased production output, Shelby American decided that it wants in on the action. The resulting Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT isn't even available in the US, but a European Union exclusive.
Only 100 units will be produced, in honor of the founder's 100th anniversary. Texas chicken farmer, Le Mans winner, and Shelby American big kahuna Carroll Shelby left us back in 2012 at the ripe old age of 89.
First and foremost, let's talk about pricing. The Nevada-based outfit wants 24,900 of your hard-earned euros for the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT, not including the base vehicle. €24,900 converts to $27,485 at current exchange rates, and the base vehicle currently goes for a whopping €86,200 or $95,140 in Germany. Packages can be retrofitted to all model years of the Mach-E GT at authorized Shelby dealers throughout the continent.
As you can tell from the demo vehicle in the photo gallery, a carbon-fiber hood opens the list of upgrades. A bit weird given the sheer weight of the Mustang Mach-E GT, but it is what it is. The closed-off grille up front is carbon fiber as well, as are the mirror caps, lower door trim, and front splitter. Dual racing stripes are featured, along with Shelby-branded side vinyl stripes.
Shelby badging on the rear deck, forged aluminum wheels, custom floor mats, a serialized plaque on the dashboard, and lowering springs pretty much sum up the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT. A Borla-supplied active performance sound system is on the horizon as standard equipment as well, although sometime later this year.
Notice anything completely wrong about this crossover? It's not about the looks, and it's not about Shelby modifying electric vehicles either. The single biggest issue with the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT is that it features no extra ponies or torque over its bone-stock sibling.
Shelby American has a thing for milking customers dry for performance-improving mods that normally cost less. No go-faster enhancements whatsoever wouldn't sit right with Carroll had he been here with us to witness the direction in which his beloved company is headed.
If you had $122,625 to burn on a new car, electric or not, would you also consider the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT?
In light of the rising demand and increased production output, Shelby American decided that it wants in on the action. The resulting Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT isn't even available in the US, but a European Union exclusive.
Only 100 units will be produced, in honor of the founder's 100th anniversary. Texas chicken farmer, Le Mans winner, and Shelby American big kahuna Carroll Shelby left us back in 2012 at the ripe old age of 89.
First and foremost, let's talk about pricing. The Nevada-based outfit wants 24,900 of your hard-earned euros for the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT, not including the base vehicle. €24,900 converts to $27,485 at current exchange rates, and the base vehicle currently goes for a whopping €86,200 or $95,140 in Germany. Packages can be retrofitted to all model years of the Mach-E GT at authorized Shelby dealers throughout the continent.
As you can tell from the demo vehicle in the photo gallery, a carbon-fiber hood opens the list of upgrades. A bit weird given the sheer weight of the Mustang Mach-E GT, but it is what it is. The closed-off grille up front is carbon fiber as well, as are the mirror caps, lower door trim, and front splitter. Dual racing stripes are featured, along with Shelby-branded side vinyl stripes.
Shelby badging on the rear deck, forged aluminum wheels, custom floor mats, a serialized plaque on the dashboard, and lowering springs pretty much sum up the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT. A Borla-supplied active performance sound system is on the horizon as standard equipment as well, although sometime later this year.
Notice anything completely wrong about this crossover? It's not about the looks, and it's not about Shelby modifying electric vehicles either. The single biggest issue with the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT is that it features no extra ponies or torque over its bone-stock sibling.
Shelby American has a thing for milking customers dry for performance-improving mods that normally cost less. No go-faster enhancements whatsoever wouldn't sit right with Carroll had he been here with us to witness the direction in which his beloved company is headed.
If you had $122,625 to burn on a new car, electric or not, would you also consider the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT?