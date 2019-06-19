Renault Triber Revealed as 7-Seater for India

5 Cop Pulls Over Driver For Failing to Signal, Finds 15lbs of Meth

4 Fleeing Suspect Puts Wrong Fuel in His Car, Calls Tow Truck, Gets Arrested

3 Florida Man Flees “Terrorist” Cops at 140mph in BMW, Doesn’t Get Far

2 Unlicensed Driver Caught With 12 Passengers in 7-Seat Vehicle

1 Severed Human Torso Found in Car After Brief Police Chase

More on this:

Texas Trooper Punches, Breaks Elderly Couple’s Windshield

A DPS trooper with a very bad temper lashed out at a passing car, smashing the windshield on an elderly couple’s car with a single punch, and then dismissing them with the F-word. 38 photos



It turns out that a Department of Public Safety trooper was performing a traffic stop. Montemayor was driving slowly because the traffic was backed up, but the trooper still signaled him to slow down, Creek explains.



Then, out of nowhere, the trooper came out into the street and delivered a single punch to the windshield, on the passenger side. Shards of glass went flying everywhere, including in the wife’s hair and on her clothes.



Creek says that her mother then stepped out of the car and apologized to the trooper, asking him what he planned to do about their broken windshield. His reply was, “Just f**king go,” which they did.



“To me, this here is totally unjustifiable for the trooper who did it,” Creek says.



After word of this incident got out, DPS sent a supervisor to the couple’s home to see how they were doing and to evaluate the damage. He promised they would pay to have the windshield replaced and that



“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) takes complaints like this very seriously,” DPS says in a statement to ABC 13. “After learning about this incident, the department took immediate action based on preliminary findings. The Trooper involved is being suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the DPS Office of Inspector General and the Texas Rangers.”



It happened in Richmond, Texas, to Francisco Montemayor, 81, and his 75-year-old wife, daughter Marcie Creek tells ABC 13 . The two were on their way to a lunch with friends, when they went on a narrow, congested road.It turns out that a Department of Public Safety trooper was performing a traffic stop. Montemayor was driving slowly because the traffic was backed up, but the trooper still signaled him to slow down, Creek explains.Then, out of nowhere, the trooper came out into the street and delivered a single punch to the windshield, on the passenger side. Shards of glass went flying everywhere, including in the wife’s hair and on her clothes.Creek says that her mother then stepped out of the car and apologized to the trooper, asking him what he planned to do about their broken windshield. His reply was, “Just f**king go,” which they did.“To me, this here is totally unjustifiable for the trooper who did it,” Creek says.After word of this incident got out, DPS sent a supervisor to the couple’s home to see how they were doing and to evaluate the damage. He promised they would pay to have the windshield replaced and that the trooper would be punished for his actions.“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) takes complaints like this very seriously,” DPS says in a statement to13. “After learning about this incident, the department took immediate action based on preliminary findings. The Trooper involved is being suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the DPS Office of Inspector General and the Texas Rangers.”