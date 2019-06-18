autoevolution
 

Severed Human Torso Found in Car After Brief Police Chase

A brief police chase in Knoxville, Tennessee, ended with a gruesome discovery last weekend: troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol discovered a severed human torso on the floor on the passenger side of the car they’d been chasing.
THP arrested Dorrae Debrice Johnson, 29, but are yet to charge him, as the investigation is ongoing. He was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when he tried to flee the cops and he is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving on a revoked license and felony evading arrest, KnoxNews reports.

The chase began when a THP trooper pulled Johnson over for failing to maintain his lane. He stopped the car briefly, but only to roll down the window and yell at the trooper that he was in a rush to get home, to his family, before speeding off.

In the ensuing chase, he is believed to have steered onto the pavement and hit a pedestrian, whose torso the cops found inside the car. Police didn’t say how exactly the torso ended up in the car, but they did say that the rest of the victim’s body was discovered at the accident site. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Darryl Eugene Butler, who had been homeless until recently.

At some point, Johnson blew a tire, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole. Troopers apprehended him after a chase on foot, and discovered the human torso when they approached the Impala and tried to turn off the ignition.

“An officer who suspected Johnson of being under the influence asked him what he had been drinking and how much he had to drink,” the report says. “Johnson responded, ‘1800 and could not give an amount,’ police wrote in arrest warrants, adding that Johnson later admitted he was ‘blitzed’.”

Johnson has a previous DUI conviction and another DUI arrest that is yet to be solved.
