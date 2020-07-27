Tetanus Cord Proves Custom Work Is Art, Without a Doubt

More on this:

1 Blast from the Past: That Time Lexus Put Ice Wheels on the NX to Show Off

2 1990 Mazda Miata with a ’95 Engine Is the Low-Mileage Custom Build of the Week

3 One-Off Brand New Ferrari SP30 That Can’t Sell Is a Mystery Wrapped in an Enigma

4 Medieval One Is the Insane Helmet-Shaped Hot Rod Built From Scratch

5 Meet Claustro Phobia, the First Custom MINI to Become Guinness’ Lowest Car