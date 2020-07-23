Medieval One Is the Insane Helmet-Shaped Hot Rod Built From Scratch

Packing a 355-cubic inch V8 with Weiand 6-71 supercharger on it, Medieval One puts out 1,000 hp, enough to roast the massive Mickey Thompson tires in the back regularly. In fact, Bohata says he has to change them like dirty underwear because they keep getting smoked, but that’s part of the fun of owning such a car.The cabin was once a giant propane tank that’s been reskinned with thinner metal to make it lighter, and repurposed. The face shield acts as the “door” and is powered by hydraulic actuators. There’s not too much space inside because, duh, you’re riding in what was once a propane tank, but Bohata still included gauges for vital stats and a second panel overhead, which controls the air-conditioning, lights and the likes. Also on considerations of space, the steering column can swing out of the way, for easier access to the seat. It may be cramped, but Medieval One is not without the proper comforts.Because of the shape, this is not the fastest hot rod out there. Bohata is the first to laugh uncontrollably when asked about aerodynamics, but only because he didn’t set out to do this project with this in mind. Medieval One is made to attract attention, to show what can be done with metal, a plan and a pair (or several) of skilled hands.So it’s in the details where it shines bright. For instance, the exhausts are two snakes comprised of over 900 hand-hammered scales each and hand-polished fangs, which took Bohata over 40 hours to finish. The snakes can blow out smoke for show purposes, too. On the back, there’s an actual cannon, which was initially made to shoot out smoke as well, but Bohata later converted it into a trunk. “Trunk” is somewhat of an overstatement, too, because it’s just the tiniest compartment where you could probably keep your phone or maybe a bottle of milk.The grille is decorated with a pair of swords with leather grips, and there is a very real-looking battle ax within reach of the driver, just in case a road rage dispute needs a quick (and very bloody) resolution. And that’s just the stuff that you take in at first sight.In case you’re wondering how much one such insane hot rod could set you back, Bohata estimates the metal on it alone is worth some $80,000 and that the car would be around $200,000. Depending on your preference, that’s either way too much or quite cheap for riding in the world’s craziest hot rod.