Medieval One Is the Insane Helmet-Shaped Hot Rod Built From Scratch

Medieval One (or Medieval 1) is also known as the High-Speed Helmet or simply the Helmet Car, and is a custom build for a client with a passion for cars and medieval weaponry. Bring the two together and throw in the amazing skills of fabricator AJ Bohata, and what you get is an absolutely insane vehicle that looks like the helmet of a knight’s armor.
Bohata is the head of Bohata Design from Long Island, New York, and he built this car as a special request from a client in Florida. It was completed in 2017 but, since we’re hosting a Custom Builds Month party here at autoevolution, it’s a welcome guest – especially since Bohata himself likes to refer to it as the “craziest car in the world.”
And crazy it is, even though the term car seems only loosely applied. Medieval One started as a chunk of metal in the most literal sense: rectangular tubing cut and TIG-welded for the chassis.
Packing a 355-cubic inch V8 with Weiand 6-71 supercharger on it, Medieval One puts out 1,000 hp, enough to roast the massive Mickey Thompson tires in the back regularly. In fact, Bohata says he has to change them like dirty underwear because they keep getting smoked, but that’s part of the fun of owning such a car.
The cabin was once a giant propane tank that’s been reskinned with thinner metal to make it lighter, and repurposed. The face shield acts as the “door” and is powered by hydraulic actuators. There’s not too much space inside because, duh, you’re riding in what was once a propane tank, but Bohata still included gauges for vital stats and a second panel overhead, which controls the air-conditioning, lights and the likes. Also on considerations of space, the steering column can swing out of the way, for easier access to the seat. It may be cramped, but Medieval One is not without the proper comforts.
So it’s in the details where it shines bright. For instance, the exhausts are two snakes comprised of over 900 hand-hammered scales each and hand-polished fangs, which took Bohata over 40 hours to finish. The snakes can blow out smoke for show purposes, too. On the back, there’s an actual cannon, which was initially made to shoot out smoke as well, but Bohata later converted it into a trunk. “Trunk” is somewhat of an overstatement, too, because it’s just the tiniest compartment where you could probably keep your phone or maybe a bottle of milk.
The grille is decorated with a pair of swords with leather grips, and there is a very real-looking battle ax within reach of the driver, just in case a road rage dispute needs a quick (and very bloody) resolution. And that’s just the stuff that you take in at first sight.
