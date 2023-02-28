Tesla Wins Big in 2022 Automotive Loyalty Awards, Surpasses Ford for the First Time

Although often scolded for its lackluster build quality, Tesla has some of the most loyal customers in the auto industry. Many buy more than one Tesla and remain loyal to the brand. This has been recently confirmed by an S&P Mobility study showing Tesla topping Ford for the first time in U.S. brand loyalty.
Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., although many are still reluctant to consider buying an EV. Still, whoever has driven an electric car for a while will find it hard to go back to filling up a gas tank. As the market leader, Tesla has capitalized on this trend and is now riding the wave of EV adoption higher than anybody. And despite some horror stories making the news, most Tesla owners are satisfied with their cars.
This has become obvious in S&P Mobility's latest Automotive Loyalty Awards study, which shows the EV maker earned five out of the eight Manufacturer and Make Loyalty Awards. Tesla managed to top Ford for U.S. brand loyalty for the first time, while General Motors continued to lead in the Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer category for the eighth straight year.
The 2022 Automotive Loyalty Awards was marked by industry-wide shortages that prompted customers to look for opportunities in the market instead of buying a car brand of their choosing. This has caused the industry average brand loyalty to plummet from 54.6 percent in 2019 to 50.2 percent in 2022. Based on the S&P Mobility study's criteria, half of the car buyers chose a different manufacturer or brand when they bought a new vehicle.
On the other hand, Tesla owners have kept buying Teslas, which has helped the EV market leader win the "Overall Loyalty to Make" award. This is no small feat, as Ford has traditionally won the prize. This is actually the first time in over a decade that Ford has not won the award. Tesla also scored the "Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make" award, with 52 percent of their loyal volume coming from ethnic consumers.
The EV maker dominated this year's U.S. brand loyalty rankings, earning three more awards for Highest Conquest Percentage, Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make, and Most Improved Loyalty to Make. Tesla also won two segment model-loyalty awards for the Tesla Model 3 in the Luxury Small Car category and the Tesla Model Y in the Luxury Small Utility category.
Mercedes-Benz and Subaru completed the winners' podium. The German brand was recognized as the Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make, thanks to its fresh lineup of electric vehicles sold under the EQ brand. On the other hand, the Japanese won the Overall Loyalty to Dealer for the first time. As most car buyers are fed up with dishonest dealer practices, it's impressive that 38 percent of Subaru customers would buy their next vehicle from the same dealer.
