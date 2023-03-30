Tesla Will Quench Your Thirst With the Cybertruck-Inspired Giga Bier

From time to time, Tesla likes to release some products that are destined to turn into collectibles or souvenirs for its fans, prospective buyers, and existing customers. America got to buy the limited-edition lightning-shaped tequila, but Europeans can now order a pack of three fancy-looking, made-in-Germany beers.
Are you ready to enjoy an exclusive, German-made savory beer? Then, why not pay €89 ($97) for this pack of three 330 ml (11 oz) beers? They’re made from water, malted barley, Cyberhops, and yeast and honor the half-millennium-old beermaking tradition in Germany.
The automaker says the beverage was brewed in Berlin (where the Gigafactory 4 happens to exist to make the Model Y) and comes with notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit. This is not a delicate wine or a pretentious cocktail, but a beer that feels like it’s marketed to hipsters. Germans are known for being in love with this simple beverage and most of them like to keep it this way.
But since the Giga Bier is meant to also preview the Cybertruck abstractly through a unique bottle design that boasts a glow-in-the-dark Gigafactory watermark, it’s understandable why Tesla wanted this beverage to feel just a little bit more special.
If you want to taste what Tesla put into these bottles with its partner BrouwUnie’s help, then you must live in Europe. Those from America or Asia cannot order the sweet-looking pack of three beers.
But don’t be sad because Tesla is not giving Europeans something as cool as Tesla Tequila. There are no sipping glasses involved and the number of available packs appears to not be limited to the funny number “420.”
Moreover, not even all Europeans can buy this quirky Tesla product. It ships only in the following countries:
Besides not shipping to Eastern Europe or the Balkan area (which includes Greece and a part of Turkey), Tesla only allows each customer to buy one pack containing three beers. If you want more, you’ll have to ask a family member or a friend for help.
Finally, don't ignore the possibility that these simple yet exclusive products can end up costing a lot more after they’re sold out. But since Tesla’s European arm did not specify how many packs are precisely on sale, it might take a while before the “Giga Bier” is out of stock. The secondary market might end up being not as thirsty as it was for the Tesla Tequila set, so make sure to decide in advance what you’re going to do with it.
This nifty pack can also become a great gift for people who may not have the chance to get one now, but like Tesla or own something made by the company.
- Austria;
- Belgium;
- Switzerland;
- Czech Republic;
- Denmark;
- Spain;
- Finland;
- France;
- United Kingdom;
- Ireland;
- Italy;
- Luxembourg;
- Netherlands;
- Norway;
- Portugal;
- Sweden.
