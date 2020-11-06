Now You Can Enjoy a Tesla Even If You Don't Like EVs. Except It's Sold Out

It was two years ago in April when the idea of a Tesla tequila first came about. Elon Musk posted a picture of himself passed out on the factory floor claiming the company had gone bankrupt, which prompted him to go on a "Teslaquila" bender.
It was, of course, the first day of April 2018, meaning it was only a joke. But the Tesla faithful quite liked the idea of a Tesla-branded bottle of tequila, so they voiced their wish to Elon Musk. Not one to say no to a stupid but fun idea, the Tesla CEO started looking into it.
Well, it turned out that making tequila isn't that much simpler than making an EV. It took the company two and a half years to bring the product to market, though the concept did suffer some alterations. For one thing, the Teslaquila name had to be dropped, replaced by the much soberer "Tesla Tequila".
It turns out that "Teslaquila" would have conflicted with another brand name that already existed. After Musk filed a USPTO trademark application for the name in October 2018, a patent examiner considered that "Teslaquila" would clash with a Serbian beverage called "Spirit Tesla" made by a local company named Valjevsko. Frankly, we really don't see how "Tesla Tequila" is any better or worse in that sense than "Teslaquila", but it is what it is and if Elon Musk appears to have moved on, so should we.
Apart from the name, the Tesla Tequila also evolved significantly in terms of packaging and presentation. The product was initially presented as yet another bottle of tequila with a different label on it. The final product, though, comes in a lightning-shaped bottle that looks absolutely exquisite - to the point where you wonder whether even to open the bottle or just keep it as a collectable item.
Considering the price tag, it could very well become that. Plus, it was only a limited batch, even though the company never made public the exact number of bottles that were on sale. That's right, past tense because the Tesla Tequila sold out the same day it was introduced despite the two-bottle per person cap.
Here is the company's description of its product: “Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.”
It's a $250 bottle of tequila. Of course most people are going to sip it.
