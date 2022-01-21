Tesla Will Allow Everyone To See Their Safety Score, or So Elon Musk Promises

The Safety Score is Tesla’s algorithm to assess driving habits and it was first used to tailor insurance premiums to drivers. Last year Tesla reused Safety Score to determine which drivers are eligible to enroll in the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. Now it appears Elon Musk is willing to open the algorithm to anyone who wishes to see how safe his driving is. Finger crossed.
The Tesla Safety Score was an interesting insight for those who wanted to know how safe their driving was. Right now, the algorithm is available for Tesla owners that live in the U.S. and offers detailed analysis in the Tesla app. All you have to do to get access to the function is press the 'Request FSD Beta' button and opt-in to Tesla's Safety Score.
Tesla made it transparent how they assess the driving behavior and breaks everything into five categories. These are Forward Collision Warnings, Hard Braking, Aggressive Turning, Unsafe Following, and Forced Autopilot Disengagement. Safety Score is rated from zero to 100 and it shows the score for each category as well as how it compares to other Tesla drivers. You can also dig into individual days or trips to see how you performed in various situations.
Safety Score is a useful feature if you want to improve your driving, but it can also be used to monitor new drivers. Of course, its main purpose is to figure out if you are a good enough driver to be allowed in the FSD beta program. Unfortunately, once the access is granted and FSD beta is received, Safety Score is not available anymore. This makes the Safety Score a precious tool, and people started to poke Elon Musk asking to extend it as a standard feature in the Tesla app.
It's good to know the genius behind Tesla and Space X agreed in his typical way, replying with an “OK” to the request. Over time, we found this answer usually means he’ll look into it, and most probably this option will be offered to everyone in the future. Looking forward to it.
Ok— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2022