Tesla's Rotating Screen Is Now Patented, and It Could Mean Cool Things Are on the Horizon

The Tesla Model S refresh of 2021 initially aimed to have an adjustable center display at launch. However, it wasn't until May 2022 that the feature was finally implemented. Thus, if you were lucky enough to own the refreshed model S, then the swivel screen would have obeyed your every command. Well, as long as those commands were left, center, and right, because it couldn't go up or down. Now, Tesla has finally been granted a patent for the technology.
How it works is pretty simple. The mechanism behind the center tablet is powered by some sweet motor action, and when you press the Display button from the Controls menu, you see three options available at your fingertips: left, center, and right.
While unfortunately, you can't adjust it in small degrees to your heart's content, staving off some reflections is better than nothing at all. Thus, you see the display more clearly, and you might even get the feeling that it was tailor-made for you, and you alone.
While some have complained on social media about how the Glovebox button was moved to where the Neutral icon used to be, in order to make room for the Display button, spirits have cooled or "chillaxed" since the feature was implemented back in May. This brings us to our subject of the day.
Like any conscientious multi-billion dollar (once even trillion-dollar) company, Tesla of course submitted the schematics and whatnots to patent the technology. According to the "Not a Tesla App" online publication, the company applied for the patent in May, and on November 24, 2022, the EV manufacturer got everything it wished for.
If you're tech-savvy, the patent states that “The display device is mounted on a rotation mechanism that facilitates a dual-axis rotation utilizing a single actuator, dual rotation joints, and associated linkages. The rotation component further includes at least one additional floating joint that provides additional tension forces relative to a third axis. Still further, in accordance with further embodiments, a control component can be utilized to generate control signals relating to rotation of the single actuators, such as establishing control positions and duty cycles.”
Since it first arrived on a Tesla Model S 2021 refresh near you, it has been implemented on the Model X as well. And now, with the Cybertruck on the horizon, who knows on what other axes Tesla could make their display move on?
Also, with Steam being able to run on some Teslas out there, the sky is the limit with all this crazy left and right screen action. But all kidding aside, it is wonderful for the driver to be able to have more visual real estate pointed towards their eyes, rather than having the tablet centered for the love of symmetry.
