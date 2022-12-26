Tesla's Rotating Screen Is Now Patented, and It Could Mean Cool Things Are on the Horizon

The Tesla Model S refresh of 2021 initially aimed to have an adjustable center display at launch. However, it wasn't until May 2022 that the feature was finally implemented. Thus, if you were lucky enough to own the refreshed model S, then the swivel screen would have obeyed your every command. Well, as long as those commands were left, center, and right, because it couldn't go up or down. Now, Tesla has finally been granted a patent for the technology.

