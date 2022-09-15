Tesla's Promises for FSD and Autopilot Get Sued in Federal Court

Some people may claim that a promise is only unfulfilled if it does not deliver the promised results. When the promise includes a deadline, no excuse makes it valid after it ends. With that in mind, Tesla escaped a lawsuit for a long time after Elon Musk’s constant promises that Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot would turn Tesla’s cars into robotaxis and “appreciating assets,” as the EV maker CEO said they would be.

16 photos