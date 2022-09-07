Tesla Hacker Calls FSD Blatant Cash Grab Scam, Advises People to Avoid It

The best critics of anything are those with a deep knowledge of how the criticized things work. That made Jason Hughes a reputable source of information in the Tesla world. The owner of 057 Technology makes a living repairing these EVs. His latest target was Full Self-Driving (FSD), which had a price increase in September. It now costs $15,000 for those who want to apply for the beta software. We say “apply” because those paying for it have no idea if they will ever use it, which is just one of the objections the Tesla hacker made in his Twitter thread about it.