Tesla Rumored To Push Major Autopilot Update in China, Is This the Unified Stack?

Tesla is in the middle of a wide rollout of the Vision-based Park Assist feature, which will reach not only North America but also Europe and China. A popular Chinese blogger announced on social media that Tesla is poised to push a major Autopilot update in the coming days, confirming the Vision-based park assist feature.
Tesla FSD Beta software is only available in Canada and the U.S., with the rest of the world relying on Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot as the sole driver-assist features. With the V11, FSD Beta uses a unified stack software that would make Autopilot obsolete. While it's unclear whether the unified stack would also replace Navigate on Autopilot in other markets, parts of it are already pushed to vehicles in Europe. We're talking about Tesla Vision Park Assist, which initially deployed with the FSD Beta software and was later pushed to production software as well.
Based on a social media post by popular blogger Zheng Xiaokang (also known as Chris Zheng on Twitter), Tesla China is preparing a "major update" to Autopilot. No other details are offered, but the update is expected to make Tesla Vision official in China. Until now, cars sold on the Chinese market still came with ultrasonic sensors, but that is set to change. Tesla China's website already mentions that the Model 3 relies on Tesla Vision to detect nearby vehicles to reduce the risk of collisions and assist with parking.
In most parts of the world, Tesla has removed ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles without offering a comparable solution. Because of this, Park Assist and Summon functions are unavailable, although Tesla promise to reinstate them once Tesla Vision can catch up. The Chinese customers were treated differently, and Tesla waited until it developed the Vision-based park assist solution to remove the ultrasonic sensors. With the Tesla Vision Park Assist now live in North America and Europe, it's safe to assume this will also launch in China.
Tesla China recently filed for permission to remove ultrasonic sensors from the Model Y cars sold in the country, according to CnEVPost. The electric crossover will be its first model to sell without ultrasonic sensors. It's expected that Tesla Vision Park Assist will offer similar capabilities, although first impressions from North America are a mixed bag. According to Chris Xiaokang, Tesla China has been internally testing Tesla Vision Park Assist for several months already.
Tesla could go further and replace the Navigate on Autopilot with the unified stack from the FSD Beta. This has been proven to work incredibly well on highways, especially in the latest software iteration, V11.3.3. Chinese customers consider the Autopilot a rudimentary safety assist system, far inferior to other self-driving solutions in China.
Several local carmakers, including NIO and XPeng, are the trendsetters in advanced safety assist systems, with many positive reviews on social media. XPeng markets an FSD rival, City Navigation Guided Pilot, available in select cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou. NIO names its equivalent solution "Navigate on Pilot Plus," a flattering name.
