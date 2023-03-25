Why Park Assist With Tesla Vision Is Doomed to Fail

On March 19, The Washington Post revealed Elon Musk decided to remove ultrasonic sensors from all Teslas against the will of its engineers. The CEO tweeted that the road system was “designed for cameras (eyes) & neural nets (brains).” He also wrote that “only very high resolution (sic) radar is relevant.” The decision to use Tesla Vision for everything is proving to be either a gross miscalculation or an elaborate one, as more and more Tesla owners can confirm with Park Assist.

10 photos Photo: AC/edited by autoevolution