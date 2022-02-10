Tesla Recalls 580,000 Vehicles Due to Obscured Pedestrian Warning Sound

It’s been a rough 2022 for Tesla so far, and it’s not even spring! After issuing a second recall for the FSD, belt chime, and heat pump, the EV manufacturer is calling back another 580,000 cars due to a peculiarity.
NHTSA campaign number 22V063000 reads pedestrians may be unaware of the approaching vehicle, but how is that even possible? Surely, there’s a federal regulation that clearly states EVs need to emit a pedestrian warning sound at low speed. As it happens, Tesla’s very own technological folly is to blame. More specifically, the Boombox uses an external speaker to emit sound while the vehicle is in motion, therefore obscuring the PWS sound.
Precisely 578,607 vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 141 for minimum sound requirements in HVs and EVs. Instead of a traditional safety recall where the customer has to bring the car in for the fix, Tesla will fix this problem with an over-the-air software update that will disable the Boombox when in drive, neutral, and reverse. Of course, Tesla doesn’t say if the not-exactly-bright people who programmed the Boombox feature to defeat the PWS will be admonished.
Now based in Texas rather than California, the company highlights that owner notification letters will be mailed on April 5th. In the meantime, owners may dial 1-877-798-3752 for the customer service that leaves much to be desired as per Rich Benoit’s (a.k.a. Rich Rebuilds) latest uploads.
The vehicles involved in this callback are the 2017 - 2022 Model 3 sedan, 2020 - 2022 Model Y, 2020 - 2022 Model S, and 2020 - 2022 Model X.
At press time, $44,990 is the starting price of the Model 3 excluding potential savings, destination, and documentation. The slightly more spacious Model Y begins at $58,990 for the dual-motor long range. As for the Model S and X, pony up at least $94,990 and $104,990, respectively.
