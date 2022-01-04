Tesla Model Y Almost Crashes Down a Snowy Street, No Control Whatsoever

Winter is a challenging season to drive a car, especially when the roads are all covered in a blanket of snow. We’ve seen cars failing with proper winter tires and we are not surprised to see a Tesla Model Y sliding out of control especially as its driver admits the car had all-season tires. Thanks to the car’s cameras, we can see the hopeless ride from all the angles and it sure looks scary.
When the snow covers the streets it’s best to have the car and the driver properly prepared to deal with the challenging road conditions. This means you have to at least install winter tires and adjust your driving style to the new reality, including paying attention to other drivers who overestimated their skills. Winter tires alone are often not enough to be safe on the road, especially when you drive a heavy car, but they sure help a lot.
That’s why seeing a driver confident enough to set sail on snow-covered streets while knowing his car only has all-season tires is mind-boggling. As expected, the car begins to slide as soon as the street begins to incline before ending in a T-junction, which makes the perspectives even more frightening.
Halfway through the video, you see the driver manages to escape from the dangerous situation and get into a driveway. This should’ve been the end of the story and we wouldn’t have had anything to report, but the Tesla driver decided to give it another try. This time the car slides even more uncontrollably, barely missing a ditch and later storming into the main street below. The driver was incredibly lucky, as you can see in the video. A car had to stop short to allow the Tesla to clear the junction unharmed.
The video blogger that goes by the name Di Vlog admits this was a terrifying “first experience” and so we learn this was his first snow encounter. We hope he learned his lesson and already ordered winter tires for the car. The truth is, even without the slope, all-season tires are not suitable to drive on snow, especially with a Tesla Model Y that weighs close to 4,000 lbs (1,800 kg) in its now cancelled RWD lighter trim.
That’s why seeing a driver confident enough to set sail on snow-covered streets while knowing his car only has all-season tires is mind-boggling. As expected, the car begins to slide as soon as the street begins to incline before ending in a T-junction, which makes the perspectives even more frightening.
Halfway through the video, you see the driver manages to escape from the dangerous situation and get into a driveway. This should’ve been the end of the story and we wouldn’t have had anything to report, but the Tesla driver decided to give it another try. This time the car slides even more uncontrollably, barely missing a ditch and later storming into the main street below. The driver was incredibly lucky, as you can see in the video. A car had to stop short to allow the Tesla to clear the junction unharmed.
The video blogger that goes by the name Di Vlog admits this was a terrifying “first experience” and so we learn this was his first snow encounter. We hope he learned his lesson and already ordered winter tires for the car. The truth is, even without the slope, all-season tires are not suitable to drive on snow, especially with a Tesla Model Y that weighs close to 4,000 lbs (1,800 kg) in its now cancelled RWD lighter trim.