This Clean and Crisp Super Yacht Is Filled to the Brim with a Luxury Interior

3 Tesla Sales Grow in Germany While Every Other Carmaker Is Struggling This Year

2 New Polestar 2 EV Disappoints With 233 Miles of Range

More on this:

Tesla Model 3 Crowned World's Most Popular EV Based On Google Search Volume Data

From the start of production to March of this year, Tesla delivered more than 500,000 units of the Model 3. This makes it the best-selling EV ever, and the electric sedan from Palo Alto also happens to be the most popular electric vehicle in the world based on Google search volume data. 21 photos



In second place in the rankings, the compact hatchback known as the Nissan Leaf is featured with 565,689 searches while third and fourth place are taken by the Tesla Model X and Model S with 553,999 and 524,479 searches. From fifth to tenth, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has listed the BMW i3, Renault Zoe, Audi e-tron, Renault Twizy, Jaguar I-Pace, and Hyundai Kona Electric.



As far as hybrids and PHEVs are concerned, the Toyota Prius is the most searched of them all with 353,755 hits every month. The Hyundai Ioniq and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV round off the podium, followed by the BMW 330e, 530e, Audi A3 e-tron, Kia Niro PHEV, Volvo XC90 Recharge T8, Porsche Cayenne PHEV, and Kia Optima with the plug-in hybrid powertrain option.



Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has also put together a list of “the top 10 most searched electric/hybrid supercars,” and curiously enough, BMW leads with 828,154 monthly searches for the i8. You know, the three-cylinder PHEV sports car that has gone out of production with no successor in sight.



The remaining nine spots are taken by the Tesla Roadster, McLaren P1, Honda (a.k.a. Acura) NSX, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Sian, Porsche 918 Spyder, Lotus Evija, and McLaren Speedtail. But that’s not all for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has also analyzed worldwide EV sales.



According to data from EV Volumes, the European continent accounted for 414,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year, exceeding China for the first time since 2015. The People’s Republic ranked second with 385,000 sales in the six-month period, followed by the U.S. with 111,000 sales. This accolade comes courtesy of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts , one of the leading providers of car and van leasing in the United Kingdom. No fewer than 126 car makes and models have been analyzed, of which 74 were electric and 72 were hybrid or plug-in hybrid. According to the British company’s analysis, the Tesla Model 3 attracts “1,852,356 monthly searches” worldwide.In second place in the rankings, the compact hatchback known as the Nissan Leaf is featured with 565,689 searches while third and fourth place are taken by the Tesla Model X and Model S with 553,999 and 524,479 searches. From fifth to tenth, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has listed the BMW i3, Renault Zoe, Audi e-tron, Renault Twizy, Jaguar I-Pace, and Hyundai Kona Electric.As far as hybrids and PHEVs are concerned, the Toyota Prius is the most searched of them all with 353,755 hits every month. The Hyundai Ioniq and Mitsubishi Outlanderround off the podium, followed by the BMW 330e, 530e, Audi A3 e-tron, Kia Niro PHEV, Volvo XC90 Recharge T8, Porsche Cayenne PHEV, and Kia Optima with the plug-in hybrid powertrain option.Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has also put together a list of “the top 10 most searched electric/hybrid supercars,” and curiously enough, BMW leads with 828,154 monthly searches for the i8. You know, the three-cylinder PHEV sports car that has gone out of production with no successor in sight.The remaining nine spots are taken by the Tesla Roadster, McLaren P1, Honda (a.k.a. Acura) NSX, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Sian, Porsche 918 Spyder, Lotus Evija, and McLaren Speedtail. But that’s not all for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has also analyzed worldwidesales.According to data from EV Volumes, the European continent accounted for 414,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year, exceeding China for the first time since 2015. The People’s Republic ranked second with 385,000 sales in the six-month period, followed by the U.S. with 111,000 sales.