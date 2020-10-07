Tesla May Resurrect Model Y Standard Range With 4680 Battery Cells

On September 22, the annual meeting of stockholders coincided with Tesla Battery Day. One of the most important unveilings of the event is the 4680 battery cell, which is bigger than previous designs. The question is, why does the form factor matter so much in the grand scheme of things?
First of all, the tab-less construction makes it easier to manufacture thanks to fewer parts while maintaining the thermal characteristics of smaller cells. Secondly, Elon Musk has promised 5 times more energy and 6 times more power compared to previous battery cells. Last, but not least, Tesla is targeting a 14-percent reduction in cost per kWh at the cell form factor level.
Having said that, you may remember that Tesla canceled the Model Y Standard Range in July 2020 because “range would be unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles (402 kilometers). The Model 3 and Model Y use 2170 cells at the present moment, and this begs the question: why wouldn’t the Standard Range be reconsidered with the help of 4680 cells?
“But the most significant part of the puzzle for consumers is affordability,” reports Teslarati, and the EV-centric publication does have a point. Cheaper cells translate to a more affordable overall price, and the superior efficiency would make the Standard Range a reality. Hopefully. Maybe.
Still, there is a problem. Redesigned battery cells demand a redesigned chassis, and those who have watched the Battery Day presentation are also aware that 4680s won’t roll out en masse until the 1,100-horsepower Model S Plaid enters production at the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year. In other words, it will take some time until the Model Y will get the all-new cells.
While on the subject of batteries, have you heard that Tesla is looking to purchase 10 percent of LG Energy Solution in South Korea to strengthen and also stabilize the supply chain? The Palo Alto-based automaker has also acquired a battery assembly line manufacturer named ATW Assembly & Test – Europe GmbH, which is saying a lot about Elon’s near-term plans.
