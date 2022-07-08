Tesla Is Not the Only Company Under Scrutiny by NHTSA: Cruise Is Also Being Investigated







Cruise confirmed to NHTSA opened the investigation about its activities and that it is collaborating with authorities. Regardless of the results, this crash shows the interaction between autonomous vehicles and real drivers is something that needs to be perfected. Having backup drivers in Cruise vehicles may be necessary to avoid new collisions and street blocking in the future, as Koopman recommended.



To add to a night of technical oddities there are three Cruise vehicles, all (literally) driverless, stuck at and partially blocking the corner of Geary and Mason ???? pic.twitter.com/ypBze8nrnW — Smerity (@Smerity) June 21, 2022







Some days later, a Reddit user called anoncruiseemployee started a thread. With the risk that it eventually vanishes from that social media, here’s the complete text, exactly as it was written apart from the bolds:“In light of the coverage of dozens of vehicles being stuck on the roads of San Francisco on June 28 (now on Techcrunch and Hacker News) I wanted to share thatin mid-May, a couple weeks before their vote on allowing Cruise to charge fares within a limited area of San Francisco.As of now, I have not received any response from the CPUC except for an auto-reply indicating that my message was received. I am not sharing the full message here because outside the original context of communicating with a regulatory agency it may violate the terms of my NDA to share some of the information in the message.To summarize the message, it specifies the nature of ‘Vehicle Retrieval Events’ such as the ones that occurred on June 28, June 20, and multiple times before then that may result in, and why I believe these events will occur frequently for the foreseeable future including when hours of operation of the driverless fleet are expanded to include morning and evening rush hour times. Aside from the obvious problems with large numbers of vehicles blocking traffic, oI'm glad that this issue is getting more attention, and for the sake of the safety of San Francisco residents,Note: I am not going to verify my employment status because I don't have a good way to do that without doxxing myself and risking being fired and possibly facing legal action. If you think I'm just a troll, I'm okay with that.”CPUC stands for California Public Utilities Commission. If you read the whole thing, you have seen this employee accuses Cruise of being “a highly chaotic environment where safety related discussion is routinely discouraged.” They accuse the company leadership of having adopted a speech that calls safety concerns “a distraction,” which is a really concerning prospect for a company that was authorized to charge fees from users on June 3 in San Francisco and started doing so on June 22 – one day after the first reported Cruise blockade.According to Philip Koopman , “this is yet another symptom that they have removed a backup driver from their vehicles too early. They are trying to downplay it.” The autonomous vehicle safety expert and associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University also told autoevolution that “many serious loss events are preceded by a number of seemingly small warning events. At this point, we have ample warning events that Cruise should still have backup drivers in their vehicles.”The trigger for the NHTSA investigation shows that Koopman may have hit the nail on the head. On June 3 – the same day the autonomous vehicle company got the permit to offer commercial autonomous driving ride-hailing services in San Francisco – a Cruise vehicle “was traveling eastbound on Geary Boulevard toward the intersection with Spruce Street.” Notice that everything happens around Geary Street and Geary Boulevard.The Cruise robotaxi had to turn left onto Spruce Street when a Toyota Prius came in the opposite direction. The report to California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says that the hybrid vehicle “was traveling approximately 40 mph in a 25 mph speed zone” at the right turn lane. Instead of turning, the Prius continued going straight ahead.The Cruise vehicle stopped before completing the left turn when it detected the Toyota was heading its way. The Prius eventually hit Cruise's Bolt EV on the right rear door, damaging the door and the right rear wheel of the robotaxi, which had to be towed. Occupants in both vehicles had minor injuries.Cruise confirmed to TechCrunch thatopened the investigation about its activities and that it is collaborating with authorities. Regardless of the results, this crash shows the interaction between autonomous vehicles and real drivers is something that needs to be perfected. Having backup drivers in Cruise vehicles may be necessary to avoid new collisions and street blocking in the future, as Koopman recommended.

Cruise has been experiencing issues recently. On June 21, four of the company’s robotaxis stopped at the corner of Geary and Mason Street in San Francisco, as the Twitter user Smerity (@Smerity) showed below. On June 29, more than five Cruise vehicles stopped on Gough Street, close to Fulton Street, in the same region.We asked Cruise what happened on June 30 and got no response. TechCrunch also reached the company and heard back that Cruise “had an issue,” which is pretty generic and evident: nobody would ask them about problems if it did not have more than five cars blocking a street.