Tesla Investor Day 2023: The Event's Agenda Fuels Expectations, Watch the Live Stream Here

Tesla is already welcoming guests at Giga Texas in preparation for the Investor Day 2023 event. The event starts with factory tours and Plaid demo rides, but the most interesting part is scheduled at 3:00 pm CST when Elon Musk will brief investors on the company plans and his Master Plan Part 3.
The world eagerly awaits the Tesla Investor Day, especially as Elon Musk promised to make it the most entertaining and revealing Tesla event of the past year. Expectations are high, with at least three products slated for a reveal, not to mention Musk's Master Plan Part 3. Tesla has extensively prepared for the event, and the Giga Texas has been transformed.
According to the event's agenda, guests were greeted at 11 am, with factory tours starting at about the same time. This is par for the course at Tesla events, which traditionally include a factory tour. It's also the only occasion people outside the company get a glimpse at the production lines. This time, investors will be introduced to the line set up for the Cybertruck production and the new 4680 cell production facility. Tesla has recently installed massive presses needed to press the battery materials. The EV maker is also expected to offer details about the dry battery electrode manufacturing process.
Speaking of the Cybertruck, we're almost certain the guests will see the electric truck's production version for the first time. Hopefully, the guests will get to ride in one of the prototypes, and we want to see the Cybertruck getting back the rear-wheel steering and an elegant solution to the Gigawiper problem. Millions of reservations exist for the truck, and the interest is sky-high.
Guests are also invited to experience the exhilarating acceleration offered by the Tesla Model S Plaid in preparation for the main section of the event. From 3:00 pm CST, Elon Musk and other Tesla executives will brief investors on the company's plans, including new gigafactories and the next-generation automotive platform. The moment is perfect for announcing the new gigafactory in Mexico, as well as future locations.
Investors and fans want to know more about the Generation-3 automotive platform. This is arguably the most important announcement Tesla will make tonight, with implications for the whole automotive industry. It's not just another volume model but also a manufacturing revolution. Based on the invitation sent to investors, the briefing will include Tesla's plan for scaling operations to the extreme, and the future Gen-3 model is only one piece of the puzzle.
Elon Musk has also promised to reveal his Master Plan Part 3 during the event, describing it as "the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth." Knowing that Musk is all in solar energy, we wonder what the new plan contains that hasn't been said before. Since artificial intelligence is the talk of the town this year, we expect the Master Plan to include Musk's view on this important matter. Closely related is the Full Self-Driving software, whose rollout has been paused following recommendations from the NHTSA.
Equally important, the agenda includes the customary Q&A session from 4:30 pm CST, when investors get to quench their thirst for information. Some may argue that this is even more important than the keynotes, but we'll have to see it first to judge. You can watch the live stream below starting from 3:00 pm CST. We'll keep you posted with the most important information from the event.
