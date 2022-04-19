Tesla Insurance Is Available in Three New States, Coverage Will Continue to Expand

Tesla started to offer insurance without doing much marketing in California, Texas, and Illinois last year, but the service keeps expanding at a rapid pace. Now there are eight states covered! Here’s what you need to know.
According to Tesla’s website, the carmaker is now offering its insurance service to owners from Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia. If you spotted your state here, then you should know that Oregon, Virginia, and Colorado have just been added to the bunch. New York and New Jersey are next in line.
Tesla’s Insurance is based on a Safety Score. This is what establishes your premium. It collects your real-time driving data from the last 30 days before signing up, analyzes it, and tells you what kind of driver you are. The service is mainly looking at how often you hard brake, if you’re prone to unsafe following, counts the times you turned with extreme force, if you drive too much, and how many forward-collision warnings you had in the last 1,000 miles.
Surprisingly, Forced Autopilot Disengagement is also included in the factors that may raise your premium even though it’s not finished software.
Essentially, they just want you to drive as smoothly as possible. In exchange, you receive a very competitive price.
But all this is available just for now. Technology companies that also make cars are always switching around things. The decisions to update services are based on the data they collect from drivers for free.
To receive a Safety Score, you need to have installed the latest software update, have an internet connection active, and just drive. The computers will do the rest.
Nobody knows how exactly Tesla keeps the insurance premium to an industry minimum, but an explanation might be that no other insurance company has this much access into car owners’ lives. The American EV maker will know with unmatched precision what kind of driver you are and how much you should pay to be covered on the road. Plus, they also know very well how much it would cost to repair parts of certain vehicles.
Finally, you should be ready to pay anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 per year if you want Tesla Insurance coverage.
