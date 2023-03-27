Tesla FSD Advancing at a Rapid Pace, Musk Says "One More Round of Refinement" Needed

Tesla released the latest V10 build of its FSD Beta software in January, and it took more than a month before pushing the first V11 build to cars. The long hiatus was blamed on the FSD Beta recall Tesla agreed upon with the NHTSA. After that, things unfolded much faster, with three builds in as many weeks. Is FSD Beta on the fast track? Elon Musk thinks it still needs polishing.

6 photos Photo: @chazman via Twitter | Edited