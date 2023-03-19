Tesla Rolls Out FSD Beta V11.3.2 to a Wider Group of Beta Testers

Elon Musk promised that the FSD V11 would roll out to a wider group of beta testers this weekend. Indeed, V11.3.2 has already been installed on customers' cars, with more expected to receive the FSD Beta update in the coming days.
Elon Musk's words have been taken with a grain of salt for years, especially when he promised something. Just like women don't mean exactly five minutes when they say it, Musk doesn't mean "two weeks" or "next year" when he pronounces the words. People got used to adding two units to whatever he says and being more or less accurate. "In a couple of weeks" is more like "a month or two." "By the end of next year" is very far in the future, probably not even worth mentioning, like the possibility of Tesla cracking full self-driving.
And yet, something happened this week after Musk said the FSD Beta V11 would be pushed to the wider population of FSD-enabled Tesla fleet "this weekend." Instead of the usual weeks of waiting people expected, Tesla delivered as promised. Saturday night, reports about the latest FSD update started to drop on Twitter. Even for the most optimistic, "this weekend" was probably more like Monday than Sunday.
But here we are, and more Tesla owners get to drive the latest FSD Beta version on Sunday. We expect to have the first driving impressions in the coming day, as everyone is eagerly waiting to see whether V11.3.2 solves the problems reported with the previous iteration. The small bump in the version number suggests that only minor fixes and improvements are to be expected, but undocumented features might also be included.
Although released as promised this weekend, the update has had an unusual deployment. Tesla kept the staggered approach, with groups of beta testers added progressively to the testers' pool. Still, the update did not follow the usual procedure, with the wave1 group of Tesla employees first. According to software tracker Teslascope, some employees got the update, but not all. Similarly, there were also customers who got it in the first wave.
For now, the update has been reported by owners with cars running software version 2022.44.30.10 (FSD Beta V10.69.25.2) and 2022.45.10 (FSD Beta V11.3.1). Some early beta testers that already got a taste of V11 with the previous update have yet to receive the new software version. Among them was Zack (@BLKMDL3), the amateur racer who pushes a Model 3 Performance's limits on racetracks. Teslascope has identified several small waves of testers who received the V11.3.2 at short intervals.
The latest version of the software is the one that Elon Musk last month said is needed before going to all testers who paid for FSD Beta. According to recent Tesla statistics, around 400,000 vehicles in North America should qualify. Hopefully, this version solves the dangerous bug that pushed the cars through red lights, as seen with the V11.3.1 version a week ago.
