Tesla Fires ADAS Test Operator After He Shares How FSD Really Works on YouTube

When we wrote about a Tesla on FSD hitting bollards in San Jose, California, on February 5, we had no idea who AI Addict was. The footage came from his YouTube channel, and it was the first video evidence of the software crashing. Thanks to CNBC, we now know AI Addict is John Bernal, an ADAS test operator. At least he was: Tesla fired him for that video.
Elon Musk’s excuses that FSD made cars safer and had never had any crashes were already shattered by two other cases. The first was reported to NHTSA and happened in Brea, California. We wrote about that on November 11, 2021. The second was reported on February 4. Although it was “a corner case” involving black ice, FSD was in charge nonetheless. AI Addict’s video emerged one day later.
According to CNBC, Bernal was not informed about why he was fired in the written separation notice he received. The article does not state exactly when Tesla fired the ADAS test operator but it must have been recently. Bernal tweeted Elon Musk asking to get FSD again on March 16.
The request came because the YouTuber was not only fired. He also lost access to the beta software, which is understandable in this case. As an employee, Bernal could buy a Tesla vehicle and get FSD for free. When he purchased his 2021 Model 3 Long Range, it cost $8,000. Now, Tesla charges $12,000 for the software but it also offers it as a subscription service. It is not clear if the company gave the YouTuber the option to pay for it.
Without access to the system, Bernal will not be able to record his videos anymore. Despite getting no written reasons for termination, the YouTuber had already been told by his managers that he had broken Tesla policy with his videos and that they represented a conflict of interest.
Although the managers did not elaborate on that, they probably meant that Bernal could not present the results of his driving sessions in video. In the past, Tesla required customers with access to FSD to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements). Vice had access to the text of these contracts and they asked customers to share info about FSD “selectively.” Either they should shoot fewer videos about the system or share “only the ones that you think are interesting or worthy of being shared.”
For a software named Full Self-Driving that demands its users to take full responsibility for the car because it is not capable of doing what its name promises, it is clear what Tesla wanted these guys to share. When Bernal posted about the video with his crash, the tweet said: “Hey @elonmusk time to update FSD Beta crash numbers to at least 1. Runs red light ~ 2:40. Smashes into Stationary Object ~ 3:20 mark.” The tweet was later erased.
Calling out his boss on his promises was probably the reason for Bernal’s termination. Now free from any commitments with the company, the YouTuber may keep shooting videos about FSD if he manages to reinstate it in his car or borrow one that has the software. He may also sell his Tesla and make videos about other electric vehicles. His YouTube channel will answer that soon.
