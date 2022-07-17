Tesla Does the Police's Job for Them and Captures a Man That Was Keying Cars

Recently, a man had been working hard keying cars in a parking lot in Alameda, California. However, it seems it wasn’t his lucky day, because among the cars he vandalized there was a Tesla with Sentry Mode. This was very unfortunate for our protagonist, since he was caught on camera during his adventures and ended up captured by the police.
This story starts rather mysteriously, with a random, unnamed man, with his face covered by a mask and cap, walking up to a white tesla and getting to work keying the car. Keeping with the theme of ridiculous decisions, this individual is later caught on camera again, returning to the “scene of the crime” to rub the scratches with his hand, a process he repeats as if he was a diligent car wash employee. This might have been a brilliant move, trying to make the scratches look as if they happened by accident a while ago, had it not been for the Tesla recording the hilarious event.
Our main character makes another bad decision when he returns yet again to the same area where the Tesla catches him again, on multiple cameras, circling the vehicle. He then proceeds to apply the same “pinstriping” treatment to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, parked right on the driver side of the Tesla. After having finished his endeavors, the individual drives away in his Cadillac XT5.
The owner of the Tesla then happeens to see the footage shortly after the incident. The ridiculous keeps piling up as the Tesla owner locates the offender still in the parking lot. He proceeds to call the police, which leads to the capture of our protagonist, who now has to pay a tidy sum of $4,800 for the paint damage he caused to the Tesla.
Our main character makes another bad decision when he returns yet again to the same area where the Tesla catches him again, on multiple cameras, circling the vehicle. He then proceeds to apply the same “pinstriping” treatment to a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, parked right on the driver side of the Tesla. After having finished his endeavors, the individual drives away in his Cadillac XT5.
The owner of the Tesla then happeens to see the footage shortly after the incident. The ridiculous keeps piling up as the Tesla owner locates the offender still in the parking lot. He proceeds to call the police, which leads to the capture of our protagonist, who now has to pay a tidy sum of $4,800 for the paint damage he caused to the Tesla.