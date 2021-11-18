Tesla Disputes $130 Million Punitive Award in Racism Case in Fremont

On October 4, 2021, a jury in San Francisco decided that Tesla was wrong in the way it dealt with racist abuses against Owen Diaz. The court decided the contract worker would receive $6.9 million due to emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages. Although Elon Musk said Tesla would never dispute a decision if it were wrong – such as in Diaz’s case – the company appealed the decision in a U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

